Arlington freshman Cade Arnett didn't expect high school swimming to be difficult as it is.
Still, determined, he suited up and joined his fellow Fremont Tigers for Tuesday's home dual against the Millard South AquaPats at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center. It was the third date of the second season of the Fremont/Arlington co-op.
About an hour before competition, Arnett said he had one goal for the year.
“To get on the black team,” he said. “It's the varsity, basically.”
Fellow first-year Arlington swimmer Josh Iossi and Arnett did just that, earning black squad status with their Tuesday swim times. Fremont coach Ali Granger confirmed it in her post-dual wrap-up.
Iossi, a junior, and Arnett joined this year's Fremont swimming team alongside Addie Schiemann, a two-year Tiger from AHS.
“I wanted to try a new sport and I didn't have anything going on in the winter season, so I decided I might as well try it,” Iossi said. “I mean, you only get to go to high school once.”
His efforts helped the Fremont boys earn Tuesday's 91-78 win over Millard South, while the girls fell just short, 85-83.
Though Iossi and Arnett are just learning about Tiger swimming, Schiemann can vouch for her team and experience.
“The Arlington-Fremont co-op has been a great thing, a great addition, I think,” she said.
The junior had a fine showing against the AquaPats, finishing first with her 200-yard medley relay team — Emma Walz, Karsen Jesse and Ellie Schiemann included — in 2:01.94. She was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:49.36) and third in the 100 freestyle (1:08.94).
“I like coming to these meets because I feel so included with the team,” Schiemann said. “It's really awesome.”
But the Arlington junior has done awesome things in the pool on her own, too. The Tigers supported her earlier in the month, but from a few states away.
Schiemann competes at Paralympic Nationals
“It's a whole different atmosphere, for sure,” Schiemann said of her Dec. 6-8 stay at the U.S. Paralympics Para Swimming National Championships in Lewisville, Texas.
The Arlington junior noted the professional-like setup, a truly formal swimming meet.
“It's calming, but I'm also still very nervous because I know I'm going to have very good competition,” Schiemann said of Para Swimming. “Some people I swam against have been swimming with one arm their whole entire life. But, me, I've only been swimming with this arm for a little over two years.”
An accident took the swimmers' right arm, but not her competitive spirit. She qualified for four out of the five finals she competed toward in Texas.
“I hadn't been to a Para (Swimming) meet in one full year, so I was really nervous,” Schiemann said of her 100-yard butterfly. “I ended up not doing as well as I wanted in prelims, but I made it into the top eight, so I made it back for finals with a fresh mind. And I ended up dropping a lot of time.”
She took fifth in the event, finishing with a time of 1:24.74 — about 16 seconds behind the 23-year-old champion, Elizabeth Smith.
“My 200 IM was probably my swim of the weekend,” Schiemann added. “It was my last event of the whole entire weekend and I ended up dropping 2 seconds in that event.”
The Tiger was, again, fifth in 3:08.51.
“I was like, 'I'm just going to go into this without a care in the world,'” Schiemann said. “And that was my fastest swim.”
But there are plenty of fast swims left for Arnett, Iossi and her as their Fremont swimming season rolls on. Tigers Jack Norris and Kiera Spilinek were coach Granger's swimmers of the meet against Millard South, but the three Eagles are in the pool, getting better just as their FHS teammates are, too.
