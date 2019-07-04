The Arlington High School cheerleaders attended a Okoboji, Iowa, camp last week, earning honors and awards during their stay.
The Eagles competed June 27 through Sunday, earning two superior ribbons, a spirit stick, three trophies, a plaque and a Gatorade jug during the event. They took part in and placed first in the cheer and overall game day competitions, earning first place and qualifying to participate in this winter's Citrus Bowl festivities. The team also earned second in the sideline event.
Seventeen Arlington cheerleaders took part in the camp with five of the participants being new to the squad. Kaylie Erwin and Mary Helms earned All-American status, while Helms, Maddie May and Milee Young earned the Pin It Forward award presented to the girls who best understands the true meaning of cheerleading.
Additionally, senior Eagle captains Kailye Spoon earned the Dancing Diva Award and Helms was the most outgoing cheerleader. Both have the opportunity to participate in the Thanksgiving Day parade at Disney World.
Arlington team members Jessica Chappelear, Grace Fehlhaber, Elizabeth Hall, Malayna Lozo, Millie Mitchell, Elizabeth Morrison, Halee Pfingsten, Alaina Schwedhelm, Kayla Schwedhelm, Lillian Stonehocker, Jordan Tweedy and Corrine Welch also participated — and excelled — at the camp for coach Shelly Miller. They all earned superior ribbons in cheer and rally routines during the first two days of camp and were presented “the Banana” for having the most energy and spirit. The squad also earned the leadership plaque.
Sydney Frieze and Mackenzie O'Flaherty are also Eagle cheerleaders, but were unable to attend the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.