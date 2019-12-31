The Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout lived up to its name Friday during its opening boys game with a second-half shootout between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Arlington at Wayne State College.
The Eagles topped the Bears 43-36 during the third and fourth quarters, but dropped the game 69-61 after a tough first half. Coach Tyler Spitser's team then moved into the Shootout's fifth-place game with a 57-37 Saturday win against West Point-Beemer. Results of Monday's final round game will be printed in the next edition of the Washington County Enterprise.
Against an unbeaten Laurel squad, however, AHS found its shooting touch. Junior post player Aiden Foreman knocked down two 3-pointers, was 8-for-9 from the foul line and finished with 26 points.
Sharpshooter Colby Grefe, meanwhile, hit five 3-pointers and had a season-high 18. He was 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.
“It felt good,” the 5-foot-11 sophomore said. “Last game I had an off night, so I was glad to be back on.”
The Eagles were on early against the Bears, taking a 9-6 first-quarter advantage on Tanner Pittman's coast-to-coast layup. They're momentum didn't last, however, as Noah Schutte — who finished with a game-high 27 points — and company built a 33-19 halftime lead over AHS.
Coach Spitser's team cut Laurel's lead to 67-62 on another Pittman bucket, but it just ran out of time.
“Coach said in the locker room that we took a lot of strides in this game,” Grefe said. “We had a tough season last year, so we're just trying to grow. I think this was a big factor.”
With the loss, the Eagles dropped into the consolation bracket against a familiar opponent.
Arlington and West Point-Beemer played each other in their season openers, but met again Saturday in Wayne. The result was another Eagles victory over the Cadets.
Like Friday, Foreman scored well again, finishing with a game-high 20 points — the same advantage AHS held on the scoreboard. Grefe made four more 3-pointers and had 14 points, while Barret Nielsen notched 11.
Coach Spitser's squad led 33-27 at halftime, but pushed its advantage to 20 with a 24-10 second half. The Eagles held West Point-Beemer to just two points during the third period.
