Douglas County West earned a home victory against the Arlington boys basketball team Friday night with a 23-11 fourth quarter.
The Falcons and Eagles were even at 35 through three periods, but the home team pulled away in the fourth to win 58-46.
Arlington fell to 6-10 with the loss, while DC West improved to 9-6 overall. Aiden Foreman led coach Tyler Spitser's visiting squad with 21 points, while Dustin Kirk notched seven. Colby Grefe added six more, too.
The Eagles start Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) in Valley again tonight at 6. Arlington is the No. 6 team in the NCC, while the Falcons earned the No. 3 spot on the bracket.
