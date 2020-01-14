The Arlington Eagles went to overtime and made a major comeback in back-to-back games.
In both of those games, coach Tyler Spitser's boys basketball team picked up dramatic road wins.
“It's been a great last two nights,” he said after AHS topped Raymond Central 59-50 Friday and then shocked Fremont Bergan 52-49 on Saturday. “Our kids were relentless both nights being stuck in tough situations. Couldn't me more proud of the way they responded.”
The comeback came Saturday against the Knights.
Trailing 36-21 in the third quarter, Colby Grefe and the Eagles took aim and fired. Grefe shot and hit his target on four 3-pointers during the period, while Dustin Kirk added a fifth.
Grefe capped Arlington's 18-3 run with a bank-shot 3 to end the third even with Bergan, 39-all.
The Eagles and Knights were even for much of the fourth period, too. The visiting team didn't lead until Tanner Pittman knocked down the final quarter's only 3-pointer with about a minute remaining.
AHS added a bucket and won by three, 52-49. Pittman finished with nine points, while Aiden Foreman and Grefe finished with 12 apiece. Nicholas Smith had eight and Kirk added seven in victory as the Eagles improved to 5-7.
About 24 hours earlier, Pittman made his free throws with the game on the line Friday night at Raymond Central.
The Arlington senior was 14-for-17 from the foul line, including 10-for-10 in overtime, as the Eagles earned a 59-50 road victory.
Grefe tied Pittman for the team lead in points with 18. The sophomore made four 3-pointers including one during overtime as coach Spitser's squad outscored the host Mustangs 15-6.
Arlington trailed 12-8 after one period, but earned a 21-18 lead by the half during the back-and-forth affair. Raymond Central outscored the Eagles 26-23 during the second half, but couldn't keep Pittman and company from jumping ahead during extra time.
Foreman added 10 points for the victors, while Kirk had six.
