The Arlington girls and boys basketball teams dropped home games to Yutan on Tuesday.
The Eagle girls lost 51-42, while the boys dropped a 67-33 game to the Chieftains.
Poor 4th hurts AHS girls
The Yutan girls outscored Arlington 20-5 during the fourth period to earn a nine-point victory.
The Chieftains' Molly Davis and Emma Lloyd combined for 33 points, while Kylee Bruning scored nine to lead the Eagles. Sarah Theiler added eight as the home team dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Chieftains rout Eagle boys
The Arlington boys had a tough time keeping up with visiting Yutan, dropping Tuesday's game 67-33.
Isaac Foust led the Eagles with nine points, but they trailed 20-8 through one quarter and 31-14 through two. Nicholas Smith added six points in defeat.
The loss dropped AHS to 1-2, while the Chieftains improved to 3-0 with three 20-plus point victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.