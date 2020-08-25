Barbara McClintock (1902-1992) is hardly a household name that you will recognize. Yet, her contributions to the science of genetics were monumental. With her research and know how, she revolutionized the field of genetics. In fact, one of her early experiments on corn still ranks among the twentieth century's most important biological experiments.
McClintock was born in Hartford, Conn., in 1902, the youngest of three girls. As she was growing up, her parents never seemed to mind or discourage her tomboy leanings and activities. She was growing up at a time when women were still not encouraged, and even discouraged, from pursuing a career in science.
In 1919, with the blessing of her father, McClintock enrolled in Cornell's College of Agriculture. There she found her love for science. Early on, her vigor, intensity, intelligence, and enthusiasm marked her as someone very special.
When she graduated in 1923, McClintock was already deep in graduate studies, and she was noted for helping others who already held an advanced degree with their research projects. At this time, genetics was in its infancy and the leading research tools were the fruit fly and the corn plant. She had to succeed in a male dominated scientific world that put road blocks in her way at almost every stage of her career.
McClintock became a brilliant scientist whose work was so far ahead of the time that her fellow scientists for a long time couldn't comprehend what she was discovering. She received her doctorate in 1927 at the age of 25, and stayed on at Cornell as a lowly botany instructor. She had to carry out her research in the botany department because Cornell's plant breeders refused to have a woman in their department.
Over the next few years, McClintock published nine papers on maize chromosomes. Another well known geneticist of the day considered each discovery a milestone in genetics, and thought that she already deserved a Nobel Prize.
McClintock was finally able to get her first faculty position at the University of Missouri in 1936, where again she suffered discrimination. She finally ended up at Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island, where she was free to do whatever research she desired to do. These were some of the happiest years of her life.
Late in her life, the scientific community eventually caught up with her and confirmed her most controversial genetic findings. She immediately began to receive numerous accolades, honors and awards, including science's highest honor, the Nobel Prize, in 1983.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
