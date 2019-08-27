After going scoreless in their Jamboree exhibition and then the season opener in West Point, Fort Calhoun softball senior Kennedy Bradburn put the Pioneers on the scoreboard for the first time Saturday against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The visiting Raiders pulled out an eight-run victory with a six-run sixth inning, but coach Ginger Appel's FCHS squad proved it can manufacture runs during the 12-4 home loss.
“It was just a lot of improvement between a couple of days,” Morgan Therkildsen said.
The sophomore infielder scored the Pioneers' first run of the season on Bradburn's third-inning RBI double, but also connected on an RBI triple swing during the fifth frame. That knock scored Mackenzie Hansen and pulled the Pioneers within 6-4.
“I thought, 'Wow!'” Therkildsen said. “It was pretty cool hitting it that far and sending Kenzie home.”
Earlier, Bradburn added a score on a Logan View error and Dru Tripp tallied another run on a passed ball.
The four total runs did enough to motivate the Fort Calhoun softball squad going forward, Therkildsen noted.
“Just keep working hard,” she said when asked what would be needed to continue her Pioneers' improvement. “Putting in all of our effort and leaving everything on the field.”
Logan View improved to 1-0 with the victory, outhitting Fort Calhoun 11-9. Pioneer pitchers Kinsley Wimer and Bradburn combined for six strikeouts in the loss.
GACC tops Pioneers in opener
The Fort Calhoun softball team started its season with a 12-0 loss at West Point Guardian Angels.
The Bluejays held the Pioneers to just one hit, finishing them off by run rule in three innings. The home team had 10 hits.
Wimer threw for Fort Calhoun, pitching 2 2/3 innings and starting 11 Guardian Angels batters with strikes.
