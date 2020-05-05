On April 24, Fort Calhoun Community Schools Supt. Don Johnson, Fort Calhoun High School Principal Jerry Green and Assistant Principal and Athletics Director Nick Wemhoff drove from Fort Calhoun to the Lakeland subdivision south of Blair and south to Omaha placing signs in 49 seniors yards.
"Just trying to find ways to recognize our seniors and celebrate their graduation," Green said Friday.
Fort Calhoun Community Schools students haven't been in their respected school buildings and classrooms since mid-March due to safety precautions for COVID-19. The altered school year has meant the class of 2020 won't have the traditional graduation, with a pre-recorded video and small group photos in cap and gowns at the high school taking its place. But the personalized senior signs, which the school hasn't done before, is another way to recognize students before their modified graduation Saturday.
Green said the school is appreciative of parent and student group Pioneers for Education (PFE) in helping fund the creation of the senior signs. Photos of seniors with their signs can be seen on PFE's Facebook page.
"We wanted to let them know we're thinking about them, we care and we miss them," Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.