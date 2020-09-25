One of the busiest intersections in Blair — and the site of a fatal accident about a year ago — may soon be safer for pedestrians.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be installing new traffic signal controls to allow for an all red signal intersection for seven seconds when a crosswalk button is used at 19th and Washington streets.
“The purpose is to allow pedestrians to cross the intersection without traffic moving through the intersection when someone is crossing the street,” Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said in an email to the Pilot-Tribune.
Schoemaker said the city made the request to NDOT to improve pedestrian safety after city council member Frank Wolff received suggestions from residents on changing the traffic signal timing.
The NDOT agreed with the city's request and is expected to install the new traffic signals in the coming weeks.
“The City of Blair wants to thank the NDOT for their help with this request and their willingness to help Blair with traffic concerns,” Schoemaker said.
The intersection, where highways 30, 75 and 91 meet, has seen dozens of accidents over the years, including at least one fatality.
On Aug. 23, 2019, 11-year-old Jaycoby Estrada of Blair was killed after he was struck by a semi-tractor while riding his bicycle at the intersection. A memorial bench now sits at the corner near U.S. Bank.
