Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will be sending out Absentee Ballot Request Forms for the Nov. 3 General Election to all active registered voters in Harrison County toward the end of August. Voting by mail is the safest option during this COVID-19 pandemic.
The Absentee Ballot Request Forms will include pre-paid postage for returning the forms to the County Auditor.
Once voters receive their absentee ballot request form in the mail, they should fill out and mail it promptly. Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received in the Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
There are other organizations sending out absentee ballot request forms to voters. Voters may receive multiple forms in the mail. There is no need to send in duplicate absentee ballot request forms. However, when completing any absentee ballot request form, be sure to include all required information on the form and include contact information for the Auditor’s office to use in case any questions arise from the completed form.
Absentee voting will start at the Auditor’s office on Monday, Oct. 5.
For more information about the Nov. 3 General Election, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or contact the Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401.
