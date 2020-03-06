2020 AAU State Wrestling Championships
Feb. 29, March 1, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
3rd/4th Grade Division - Boys
Landon Thayer (LM) – lost 4-3 decision to Keller Little (Southern Iowa Outlaws); won 4-2 decision over Jackson Gilbert (Johnston); won 4-0 decision over Jayden Cline (THWC); lost 4-2 decision to Chandler Brown (Indianola).
Brodie Johnsen (LM) – lost 16-0 techincal fall to Eli Edfors (Agoge); won 11-1 major decision over Kipten Downs (Team Valley); lost 10-3 decision to Brady Burton (Westwood).
5th/6th Grade Division - Boys
Lucas Schroeder (MV) lost 6-1 decision to Isaiah Madison (Ubasa Wrestling Academy); lost 6-0 decision to Kimball Elliott (Lynville Sulley).
Owen Becerra (MV) won 10-0 major decision over Luke Vanderpool (Keokuk); was pinned by Eli Cox (Indianola), :40; was pinned by Cale Johnson (unattatched), 1:45.
Lukas Cleaver (MV) won 11-6 decision over Matthew Mintle (Lynville-Sulley); lost 16-0 technical fall to Brayden Crosser (CIWC); won 5-4 decision over Isaac Aragon (DC Elite); lost 10-0 major decision to Gabriel Brisker (Pack 732).
Bobby Barnard (MV) was pinned by Max Merrill (North Union), 1:54; received bye; lost 4-0 decision to Mallon Malausky (Cherokee).
Lucas Olson (Woodbine) – lost 12-0 major decision to Tully Wood (Centerville); received bye; won 4-2 decision over Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek); was pinned by Jackson Pettegrew (Creston).
Crosby Yoder (LM) – pinned Dawson Kaska (Wilton), 3:23; was pinned by Chase Watkinson (Hammerin Hawks), :53; received bye; pinned Keaton Wittrock (MNW WC), 1:27; lost 5-3 decision to Chase Franklin (Ironhawk).
7th/8th Grade Division - Boys
Eli Becerra (MV) pinned Malachi Sexton (Mid-Prairie), 2:31; won 6-5 decision over Benjamin Hansen (High Altitude); won 15-0 technical fall over Jordan Dusenberry (Pack 732); was pinned by Kael Kutz (Iowa City MatPack), 2:18; lost 9-3 decision to Koy Davidson (Sebolt WC); won 8-2 decision over Kole Johnson(Outlaw WC). Fifth place.
Riley Radke (MV) lost 6-2 decision to Levi Dunn (Spirit Lake); was pinned by Payton Harger (Van Meter/Earlham), 4:26.
Lane Schroeder (MV) lost 11-2 major decision to Dominic Tigner (Moen Wr. Academy); lost 7-6 decision to Mason McKay (Knoxville).
Ben Hansen (MV) pinned Trystin Anderson (Team Porcelli), :32; lost 15-0 technical fall to Brent Slade (Moen Wrestling Academy); pinned Jacob Mather (Benton), 3:25; won 4-2 decision over Gaige Allen (Humboldt); lost 15-3 major decision to William Bolinger (Creston).
Kaleb Kuhl (LM) – lost 12-3 major decision to Carter Siebel (Bettendorf); received bye; won 6-2 decision over Braiden Schaufenbuel (Nashua-Plainfield); was pinned by Mitchell Murphy (Dubuque WC).
Corbin Reisz (LM) – won 14-4 major decision over Kasen Cochran (Moen Wrestling Academy); lost 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker to Carson Doolittle (Sebolt WC); won 17-3 major decision to Briar Kriegel (BGM WC); won 17-6 major decision over Preston Klostermann (Alburnett Mat Pack); won 7-0 decision over Sqquoreal Davis (DC Eite); won 6-4 sudden victory over Jabari Hinson (CIWC, Team Intensity); lost 7-3 decision to Carson Doolittle (Sebolt WC); pinned Jayson Stevens (Team Valley), 3:53. Fifth place.
Iowa’s AAU Girls State Wrestling Championships Results
6th-8th Grade Division – Girls
Nicole Olson (MV) received bye; was pinned by Bella Porcelli (Team Porcelli), 4:00; received bye; pinned JaNaiah Chiri (Doomsday WC), 2:21; won 3-2 decision over Jana TerWee (West Lyon); pinned Marin Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg), 2:18. Third place.
High School Division – Girls
Maddy Buffum (MV) received bye; pinned Caelan Long (North Scott), 3:00; won 6-5 decision over Teegan Sulentich (Hard Drive); won 5-4 decision over Adriana Dermos (Lake County). First place, State Champion.
Sophie Carnes (LM) lsot 5-4 decision to Faith Sommerlot (EM/GMG); received bye; won 2-0 decision over Siera Becker (Team Porcelli); lost 7-1 decision to Jaya Theilen (Ames Area WC).
Teagan Carritt (LM) pinned Lily Weinreich (Clarinda Elite), 2:39; won 9-0 major decision over Kaliey Whelchel (Beaver Creek); was pinned by Addison Miller (Midland Little Eagles), 1:57. Second place. State Runner-Up.
Jordan Buffum (LM) won 23-14 major decision over Dominque Harris (Doomsday WC); won 20-9 major decision over Madalynn Johnson (Waverly Area WC); was pinned by Colbie Teriborg (Saydel Little Eagles), :29; won 6-4 decision over Audra Coss (Wilton WC); lost 10-0 major decision to Reese Berns (Central Elkader). Fourth place.
Campbell Chase (LM) was pinned by Leah Chandler (Chariton), :52; received bye; was pinned by Gracie Leslie (Lady Spartans WC), 1:55;
Mary Bowman (LM) received bye; pinned Kimberly Suhr (Elkader Central), 1:05; was pinned by Lilly Ferguson (Boone), :15; was pinned by Simone Standifer (Doomsday), :24.
Nancy Bowman (LM) received bye; was pinned by Jana TerWee (West Lyon), 2:58; received bye; pinned Hope Good (Lady Spartan Wrestling Club), 3:23; was pinned by Marin Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg), 2:49; was pinned by Jana TerWee (West Lyon), 1:01. Sixth place.
Jocelyn Buffum (LM) was pinned by Savannah Sistad (Unattatched), 1:06; won 6-2 decision over Brooke Mart (Spencer WC); was pinned by Libby Dix (Mount Vernon), :57; was pinned by Daynia Brenner (Wild Raptor WC), 3:38.
