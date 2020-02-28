Iowa’s AAU State Wrestling Meet to be held in Des Moines

The Iowa Amateur Athletic Union State Wrestling Championships will be held on Feb. 29 and March 1 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The top-four placewinners at the AAU District Wrestling Meet was held on Feb. 9 at the Kanesville Arena at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs qualified.

The Missouri Valley district meet results are shown below.

Iowa AAU District Wrestling Results, Feb. 9, Council Bluffs

Kanesville Arena, Iowa Western Community College

5th/6th Grade Division: Matthew Cliffe, fifth place; Owen Becerra, first place; Luke Cleaver, second place; Luke Schroeder, first place; Gabe Showers, fifth place; Toben LeSater, sixth place; Dylan Davis, fifth place; James Wendt, sixth place; Bobby Barnard, fourth place.

7th/8th Grade Division: Rush Knudsen, fifth place; Eli Becerra, first place; Ben Hansen, second place; Riley Radke, second place; Lane Schroeder, third place.

