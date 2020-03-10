The North Atlantic right whale is one of the most critically endangered populations of large whales in the world.
This impressive mammal can be found living chiefly in western Atlantic coastal waters or close to the continental shelf. However, the last census indicated that there are only about 400 of them left in the world and only 100 of them are breeding females. It is one of the world's larger whales with the adult reaching 45 to 55 feet in length and weighing in at 88,000 to 150,00 pounds.
Although whales need to breathe air, they can dive to depths of 1,000 feet and can stay underwater up to 40 minutes. The right whales' massive head can accommodate hundreds of baleen plates "teeth" with bristles that form a comb-like straining device. During feeding, they use this to strain from the water huge numbers of tiny zooplankton organisms like copepods and krill that makeup their diet. An adult whale will eat between 2,200 and 5,000 pounds of food every day.
Right whale mothers and their calves have a strong bond. Like other mammals, the calf stays with its mom for up to a year and often in close contact. They have been observed swimming up on their mothers' backs, and sometimes the mother has been seen rolling over and holding her calf with her flippers.
Right whales are the only whales to have raised patches of roughened skin called callosities Each whale has a unique pattern of callosities helping scientists to identify it. The right whale has a long history of human exploitation since it was easy to kill and process, and it yielded significant amounts of blubber, meat and baleen. Early whalers hunted this species almost to extinction, and there are currently no signs of any significant recovery in numbers.
Today, the combined factors of small population size and low annual reproductive rate makes every death significant. Currently, the greatest threats to this species are injuries sustained from ship strikes and entanglements in fixed fishing gear such as crab and lobster pots as well as bottom-set fish traps. The spot of the trap is marked with a surface buoy that's connected to the trap with a sturdy line. Whales can get tangled in these lines that cut into the flesh and impede the whale's diving, surfacing for air and feeding. This can lead to infection, trouble reproducing, drowning, or starving to death. A recent study attributed nearly 60 percent of diagnosed whale deaths over a 15-year period to entanglement.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
