On Fridays, when school is out and the weather is nice, the kids at Christi Care Daycare in Fort Calhoun walk about a block to Autumn Pointe to play trivia, bingo or complete crafts.
But when daycare operator Christi Barnes learned the residents were required to stay in their rooms without visits as precautions against COVID-19, she said she and the kids came up with a plan to brighten their day. They traced their hands, cutting out the cardboard versions for residents to put in their windows if they’d like a wave or visit from someone outside their window.
“I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how lonely,’” Barnes said. “Although the residents are very well taken care of, they have a great staff, the residents need as many things to brighten their day as we can give.”
Residents who wanted cardboard hands have put them up now, Barnes said, and she and the kids at the daycare have been walking by to wave around noon most days.
“The residents just light up,” Barnes said.
She said she thinks it’s important for kids to learn what they can do for each other and how to protect each other in difficult times.
“There’s always a chance to teach them how some of these folks are retired teachers, homemakers, and even veterans that have protected others when they were younger,” Barnes said. “And now it’s our turn to protect them and bring them joy.”
I struggle with this. The idea of brightening seniors day is awesome, especially when they see kids. But, if this is a current pic, unless the children are all from one family, then why are they so close to each other? Multiple families will increase the risk of virus spread, so would hate to see that happen to this kids. Hope all stay well.
