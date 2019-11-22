Teacher Sheryl Krueger watched as kindergartner Noah Baughman took a big bite of his meal Wednesday during the Thanksgiving feast at South Primary School.
“It's such a wonderful tradition,” Kruger said.
The tradition was started more than 20 years ago by teacher Dee Drew at West Primary School.
“I think I did the first one. I asked permission,” said Drew, who was substituting for teacher Anne Chrans.
This is the 15th year Krueger has taken part in the feast.
“I do look forward to it every year,” she said.
Part of the kindergarten curriculum includes learning about Thanksgiving long ago as compared to Thanksgiving today.
“We study the first Thanksgiving and how it came about,” Krueger said. “They make their costumes, they weave their placemats, they make necklaces. They have a bracelet on that has different colored beads to retell the Thanksgiving story.”
The lesson is capped with a feast, including turkey prepared by Taher Food Service, and other traditional Thanksgiving fare made by parents, including corn, beans, peas, sweet potatoes, carrots and berries, biscuits, corn bread and, of course, pumpkin pie for dessert.
Parents also served the meal for the students.
North and Deerfield primary schools hosted Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
