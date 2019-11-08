Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan smiled and closed her eyes as students poured chocolate syrup over her head Oct. 31.

The good-spirited administrator allowed students to turn her into a human ice cream sundae after they met their goal during the school's annual fun run fundraiser.

Arlington sundae
Buy Now

June Lorsch smiles as she pours chocolate syrup on Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan on Oct. 31.

The students raised more than $21,000. The funds will be used for field trips and improvements to the school's playground equipment.

Arlington sundae
Buy Now

Emma Lage sprays whipped topping onto Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan on Oct. 31 during a sweet reward for the students' fundraising efforts.

One by one, students poured syrup, sprinkles and chocolate chips on Morgan, who sat in a plastic swimming pool. They topped the sundae off with whipped topping and cherries.

Arlington sundae
Buy Now

Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan is covered with ice cream sundae toppings.

Student also got to enjoy ice cream sundaes as part of their reward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.