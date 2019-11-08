Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan smiled and closed her eyes as students poured chocolate syrup over her head Oct. 31.
The good-spirited administrator allowed students to turn her into a human ice cream sundae after they met their goal during the school's annual fun run fundraiser.
The students raised more than $21,000. The funds will be used for field trips and improvements to the school's playground equipment.
One by one, students poured syrup, sprinkles and chocolate chips on Morgan, who sat in a plastic swimming pool. They topped the sundae off with whipped topping and cherries.
Student also got to enjoy ice cream sundaes as part of their reward.
