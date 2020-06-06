As a sign that there will be something a little normal, the Arlington pool is planning to open by June 16, according to Village Board of Trustees member Travis Kraemer.
"At the last board meeting, we said it would be undecided until we had new information from the governor. The governor announced an increase of numbers to 25 or 25 percent of capacity," Kraemer said. "That was our flag to fill the pool, get the chemicals balanced, we could be looking to open the pool by June 16."
"I feel like we are in the range that we could operate normally, eliminate chairs and minimize things they touch," Kraemer said. "We will probably ask people to bring their own chairs and towels."
At a previous board meeting, there was a discussion about having people register for time in the pool.
"With 25, we are about at the point, assuming a maximum capacity of 100, not worried about a sign-up genius at this point," Kramer said.
It takes about 10 days to prepare the pool once it's filled.
Kraemer said he is hopeful it will be open if everything goes well.
"I wanted one more time to discuss this at the board meeting June 15," he said. "If they delay school openings, we will plan to keep open longer. (Pool manager) Merrit Gilmore is open to that if they delay opening school, this works in her schedule."
Gilmore is excited that the pool will open.
"I think this is something we need to do," she said. "It's good for the kids and the community."
Changes at the pool include no chairs, snacks, guests will need to bring their own towels, no benches or showering.
"We can only do what the government allows us to do," she said.
The pool will be open from 12-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Gilmore said they may use signup sheets for the pool in July when the pool has a larger number of guests.
Things will be taken day by day.
"Let's just get open and swimming," Gilmore said.
