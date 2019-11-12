Sodium Chloride, also known as common table salt, has played an important role in human history long before it was known that a small amount of it in the diet was essential for life.
Since ancient times and in many cultures, salt has been used as a seasoning, a preservative, a disinfectant, a component of ceremonial offerings and as a unit of exchange.
Salt was used as a preservative long before the invention of refrigeration. It is one of the most effective and most widely used of all food preservatives.
Salt was an important trading commodity carried by many early explorers. The earliest evidence we have of people producing salt comes from northern China, where people seem to have been harvesting salt from a salt lake by 6,000 BC and possibly earlier.
The earliest systematic exposition on salt, its uses, and methods of production was published in China around 2,700 BC. The Greek physician Hippocrates, who is known as the father of medicine, encouraged his fellow healers to treat various ailments by immersing their patients in sea water.
Over time, salt became highly valued and its production in many ancient cultures was legally restricted. Thus it became important as a method of trade and currency.
Salt was so valuable in Ancient Rome that soldiers were sometimes paid with it. These special salt rations were known as "salarium argentum," the forerunner of the English word "salary." The expression "not worth his salt" stems from the practice of trading slaves from conquered territories for salt in Ancient Greece. The word "salad" also originated from "salt," and began with the early Romans salting their leafy greens and vegetables.
Throughout history, salt has been subjected to governmental monopoly and special taxes. French kings developed a salt monopoly by selling exclusive rights to produce it to a favored few who exploited that right which led to a scarcity of salt among the poor. Salt taxes long supported British monarchs. During this time, thousands of British people were imprisoned for smuggling salt.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
