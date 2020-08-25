Clad in masks and sporting new backpacks, students at Fort Calhoun Elementary kept their distance while returning for the first day of classes Thursday.
The school utilized six different entrances to allow students to enter the building safely after having their temperatures checked. Teachers helped guide students and their families to the proper entrances during drop off.
Students had an early dismissal Thursday before beginning a normal schedule Friday.
