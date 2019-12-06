From left: Volodymyr Kupchak from Ukraine; Khachatur Yeliazyan from Armenia; Gloria Amadoro from Belgium; Ester Hermansen Brende from Norway; Polina Nosova from Kazakhstan. The five exchange students are attending Blair High School this year through Aspect Foundation's exchange program. They are pictured at the "A Small World in Blair" multi-cultural event with other Omaha and Lincoln area exchange students at the Blair Library last month.