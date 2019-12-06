Five exchange students from five different countries are attending Blair High School (BHS) this year. Placed with five local families through Aspect Foundation International Student Exchange, the students have begun to experience life in Blair and Nebraska through sports, food and interactions with community members and fellow students. To learn more about the BHS exchange students, the Enterprise offered them a few questions about where they're from, what they like to do and how life compares to their countries.
Gloria Amadoro
Host family: Gary and Abranda Andersen
Home country: Belgium
Home city or town: Charleroi
Favorite hobbies at home: Boxing, cooking and reading.
What was your first impression of Blair?
Blair is a little town, but I like that because everybody knows and helps and supports each other.
What activities are you involved in at BHS?
I did cross country, but now I’m doing speech. I look forward to do the spring play
What is one thing that differs the most from your home country?
The fact that Americans don’t care how you're dressed. They wont make fun of you for how you're dressed even if your outfit is ridiculous. Also, they tend to eat a lot in fast foods. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve been eating more than once every two weeks in fast foods. Also, they have a patriotic spirit. For example, we don’t have clothes with our school name on it, and it sucks. The people are very welcoming, too. And they always say “sorry” ten times in a row.
What is one thing that is most similar to your home country?
The way they drive is the same.
What is your favorite part of Blair, BHS or Nebraska so far?
It would be like chipotle in Omaha, and the majestic theater.
Ester Hermansen Brende
Host family: Nicole and Justin Knight
Home country: Norway
Home city or town: Smøla
Favorite hobbies at home:
I enjoy spending time with friends, working out, working in politics, traveling, etc.
What was your first impression of Blair?
Blair seemed like a nice little small town. The people seemed to be nice and the location seemed to be peaceful.
What activities are you involved in at BHS?
I did cross country over the fall, and I am currently playing basketball.
What is one thing that differs the most from your home country?
At home, we do not have any sports involved with our education or school system. It has been super fun to experience a lot of sporting events.
What is one thing that is most similar to your home country?
Spending time with friends and family is a common thing for both countries.
What is your favorite part of Blair, BHS or Nebraska so far?
I am a big fan of how welcoming people are and how everyone is involved in the local community.
Volodymyr Kupchak
Host family: Coleen and Scott Spencer
Home country: Ukraine
Home city or town: Ivano-Frankivsk
Favorite hobbies at home: Guitar, watching movies and reading
What was your first impression of Blair?
It is really nice and quiet.
What activities are you involved in at BHS?
Speech and FBLA.
What is one thing that differs the most from your home country?
School routine.
What is one thing that is most similar to your home country?
Values.
What is your favorite part of Blair, BHS or Nebraska so far?
I like that people are really close and nice to each other. I like the community in general.
Polina Nosova
Host family: Amy and Joel Wing
Home country: Kazakhstan
Home city or town: Kostanay
Favorite hobbies at home: Reading, singing and badminton
What was your first impression of Blair?
First, when I got my placement report, I was surprised — the population of Blair is so small compared to my hometown!
What activities are you involved in at BHS?
I was in cross country. Right now I am in concert choir.
What is one thing that differs the most from your home country?
Here, people are more athletic. Every teenager had been involved in sport. I am also taking Fitness For Life and I can say for sure kids here are taking sport more serious then we do in my school back home.
Sport, singing and art classes are developed here. To do sport or art in my country you need to attend another school at the same time with your main school with science and languages.
We are really good in science. Here, I see that AP/honors classes which are easy for me, are hard for local students.
About social norms: Americans are more open and friendly. Everyone is saying “Have a good day!” or asking “How was your day?” And it is easy to meet a lot of people. But the definition of friendship is really different. We are taking relationships more serious, so for exchange student that would be a huge problem in my country because people do not trust and talk to you a lot until they know you for a long time. Also, here people are not shy at all. A lot of teenagers in my country are shy to ask help or a question. Here teenagers are loud and independent.
We do not have air conditioning. And we do not add ice to our drinks at all. (Exception may be pops).
We can drive only after 18. Americans teenagers are really independent from a young age. They can work after 14 and drive a car after 16. That gives you freedom and teaches you responsibility. I think it is really cool and helpful.
What is one thing that is most similar to your home country?
Teenagers still do not like going to school.
What is your favorite part of Blair, BHS or Nebraska so far?
Community. People. Everyone here is so nice! I really love this state.
Khachatur Yeliazyan
Host family: Shannon and Adam Smithson
Home country: Armenia
Home city or town: Gyumri
Favorite hobbies at home: Cars, workout, sing and read.
What was your first impression of Blair?
I liked it. It’s really safe, nice, and quiet town.
What activities are you involved in at BHS?
I was on cross country and wrestling teams.
What is one thing that differs the most from your home country?
I don’t have football in my country. Lot of fast food here. Maybe farming.
What is one thing that is most similar to your home country?
Weather is exactly the same.
What is your favorite part of Blair, BHS or Nebraska so far?
People. Honestly, I like everything so far.
