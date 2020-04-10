As we are all coming to terms with our new normal, I will try to keep you apprised of our schedule and curbside delivery. For the past three weeks, we have remained open. This means that one can call in to 402-478-4545 and request books or go on our website for the library, libraries.ne.gov/Arlington. Click on the book icon and Catalog.
If you have a digital card, you can go in through your last name, create a password and select books that way. You may also contact us at arlopublib@gmail.com with requests.
We are still purchasing new books for all ages and trying to keep up with the best-sellers. When books are returned by the book drop to the left of the door, they are wiped down with disinfectant and held back for two days to prevent infection. That is our new normal.
I realize that most of us want to come in and browse. But I am happy to browse for you with a call for types of books or authors.
We are currently open 2-6 p.m. Monday and 3-6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. This will continue until the Easter weekend where we will be closed Friday.
From April 13 on, we will be open 2-6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This will continue through April and maybe we will know more after that.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding. Stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.