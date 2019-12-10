Riley and Morgan Adams smiled as they posed for a photo with Santa on Saturday at the South Fire Station in Blair.
The Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department hosted the big guy during an annual Christmas open house. The event also included crafts, cookies and fire truck rides.
Families lined up to go for a ride. Delilah and Lorelai Fangmeier and their mother, Jennifer, climbed aboard. The girls had a look of sheer joy on their faces as the Blair fire truck took off and the sirens sounded.
