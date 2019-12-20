With holiday placemats decorated by the younger students, red and green colors were featured prominently amid the poinsettias in the blue gym at Arlington Public Schools for the annual senior citizen Christmas dinner Dec. 11.
"One of my favorite parts of today is wanting to hear stories of your memories. We never want to lose sight of the fact that this is home, this is family," AHS Principal Aaron Pfingsten said. "This is a special place because of the community and the families we get to work with and because of the foundation many of you have laid for us. We take that responsibility to heart. Please pass on stories and memories."
AHS student council members walked around and took care of the senior citizens, serving them a turkey dinner and making sure they had everything they needed.
"I think it's important to have opportunities like this to show we do care about the senior citizens in our community and what we want to do to show our appreciation," student Madison Brennfoerder said.
The senior citizens were treated to live music performances from students.
"It's always nice to have them come and do something that's not for themselves," band teacher Allison Mastny said. "The seniors appreciate it and it's nice for them to see us if they can't get out to our concerts. Sometimes for the kids it's a prep for the concert. It's a good time and the kids usually appreciate doing it, too."
The senior citizens enjoyed their experience.
"I think it's an important thing to support and a fun thing to do," Ruby York said.
Many of the seniors enjoy it enough to have attended for several years.
"I think it's wonderful, we enjoy it and have come for the past 10 years," Wayne Royuk said.
"This is wonderful for the school to open it for the seniors," Nadine Wilcox said. "We really appreciate it."
"It's nice because there are some of us that don't have kids around all the time and it gives us a chance to participate," Becky Henige added.
Attending the Christmas luncheon can bring back memories.
"I worked in the elementary library for 26 years," Norma Klotz said. "I see so many people I know and it's fun to visit with all of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.