Disbelief could be seen on the faces and heard in the voices of Arlington residents as the community was surrounded by water in early March.
Arlington was among the hardest hit areas in Washington County, as floodwaters inundated communities across the state, leading to evacuations, the shut down of major roadways and the isolation of residents in several communities, including Fremont.
This will be a year Washington County residents won't soon forget.
Flooding in Arlington began March 13 as the Bell Creek went out of its banks, flooding the village's sports complex at the intersection of First and Bell streets, parts of First and Second streets and areas south of U.S. Highway 30.
The floodwaters closed down Highway 30 in both directions. State Highway 91 was also closed due to flooding.
A semi-tractor trailer was swept into the floodwaters near First and Bell streets after the driver disobeyed a road closure sign.
Residents caught off guard by the rising floodwaters needed to be rescued from their homes. First responders from across the county and the Nebraska National Guard risked their lives to save others.
The Washington County Fairgrounds took on several feet of water, damaging nearly all of its buildings, including the newly remodeled Rybin Building.
Residents from Washington County and the surrounding communities overwhelmingly responded to requests for donations for area families. Tables at Arlington High School were filled with clothing, household and personal care items, toys, paper products, non-perishable food and bottled water.
In Blair, the Washington County Long-Term Recovery group helped residents in and outside of Washington County, setting up a supply distribution center in the former Blair Super Foods building.
As the floodwaters receded in Arlington, residents got their first look at the damage as volunteers flooded the village to help in the recovery.
Hundreds of volunteers helped in the cleanup efforts across the village and at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Below, in no particular order, are some of the county's top stories of the year.
Arlington, Blair, churches mark 150 years
It was also a year of celebration in Washington County as the Village of Arlington, City of Blair, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington and First United Methodist Church in Blair marked 150 years.
Enterprise Media Group also marked 150 years.
Special celebrations were held for Arlington, Blair and the churches.
Tower of the Four Winds restored
A Blair landmark that was once deteriorating was restored over the summer after the Blair Historic Preservation Alliance secured funding in the amount of $187,450 from the John and Elizabeth Lauritzen Foundation of Omaha.
The Tower of the Four Winds is an iconic artwork, which stands at the pinnacle of the Black Elk-Neihardt Park. F.W. Thomsen, a Danish immigrant, artist, teacher and minister, was greatly influence by Black Elk, which culminated in his art depicting the tower at the top of the hill above Dana College.
However, the tower had deteriorated since it was first dedicated more than 30 years ago.
Tesserae — or glass mosaic tiles — had fallen off the structure for many years due to weather.
Mayda Jensen and her company, Jensen Conservation Services of Omaha, completed work on the tower in July. A rededication ceremony was held Oct. 5.
Superintendents announce retirements; Lewis hired at APS
After announcing her retirement in October 2018, Lynn Johnson capped her career as Arlington Public Schools superintendent overseeing her last graduation in May.
Students and staff surprised Johnson with a school assembly prior to the last day of school.
In February, Dr. Dawn Lewis, who was superintendent for the Arnold and Callaway public schools, was named Johnson's replacement.
Lewis oversaw her first APS Board of Education meeting in July.
In November, Fort Calhoun Community Schools Supt. Don Johnson announced he would retire at the end of the school year. Johnson will mark 30 years with the district on his last day June 30. He spent the last 10 years as superintendent.
Tragedy in Washington County
Washington County saw its share of tragedy in 2019.
On July 5, Heidy Martinez, 14, of Blair was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident on County Road 18, northwest of Blair.
Five other juveniles — ages 13 and 14 — were injured when the 14-year-old driver of the Chevrolet SUV lost control of the vehicle, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled.
Martinez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Dylan Maguire, 14, and his mother, Makayla Maguire, have both been charged. They are awaiting trial.
On Aug. 23, Jaycoby Estrada, 11, was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in Blair.
The boy was killed instantly.
The driver, Raymond Hayes, 56, of Lyons, was not charged in the accident.
On Dec. 5, Andy Andreasen, a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and a longtime Blair business owner, died unexpectedly after collapsing at his store, Andy's Mow Town.
Andreasen was elected to the District 7 seat on the county board in November 2016.
Development at Dana moves forward
For years, a section of the Dana College campus along 27th Street was home to students living in a housing community for married college students known as Omaha Village.
But, after the college closed in 2010 and the vacated buildings and surrounding area became an eyesore, the City of Blair worked with Ed Shada, founder of Angels Share, Inc., to secure tax increment financing to demolish the Omaha Village buildings, which paved the way in addressing a more pressing issue for Blair — housing.
In August, the first houses, built by Eriksen Construction, were completed along 27th Street, which was the first phase of a three-phase housing subdivision project.
The city continued to work to develop workforce housing on the south end of the former campus. Nine of the 30 lots available have been sold.
Angels Share is seeking $11.4 million in grants from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority's (NIFA) CRANE Program to renovate two dorms on the former campus for youth aging out of foster care.
In November, the effort to repurpose the former Dana College campus earned the Nebraska chapter of the American Public Works Association's Project of the Year award.
BCS sells West School, implements cost reduction plan
Blair Community Schools Board of Education unanimously voted in November to accept a high bid of $522,322 for the former West School building and property.
It was purchased by Jane Bouwman, owner of Little Blossoms Child Care and Preschool.
The building was no longer in use after the district moved its administrative offices to Deerfield Primary School as part of a cost reduction plan.
The district implemented the two-phase plan during the 2018-19 school year, which cut $1.4 million in annual reductions.
Nine certified staff members submitted resignations — five were the result of a temporary early retirement incentive plan.
Village Hall completed
After a nearly five-year-long process, which began after a structural engineer determined the former village hall was unsafe, the new Arlington Village Hall was completed.
Village employees moved into the new 4,200-square foot building in November and hosted an open house prior to that month's board meeting.
The total cost of the building was approximately $800,000.
Barns connected to Costco plant operational
Barns at three locations in Washington County, including two north of Arlington, connected to the Costco's chicken processing plant in Fremont were built and became operational in 2019.
Open houses were held in August for Andrew Ruwe's four broiler barns, which are located on County Road 7 just north of Telbasta, and Brad Soll's four broiler barns, located at 26258 County Road 28.
Jeff and Kelli Shaner's breeder barns, southeast of Herman, became operational May 10.
OPD Air Support Unit moves to Blair airport; helicopter crashes
Standing between two helicopters, members of the Omaha Police Department and representatives from the City of Omaha began their partnership with the City of Blair with a ribbon cutting July 11 at the Blair Municipal Airport.
The airport became the new home to OPD's Air Support Unit and its fleet of helicopters.
Just more than a month later, one of the helicopters, known as Able-1, crashed while attempting to land Aug. 16 at the airport.
The helicopter lost power and dropped approximately 40 to 50 feet to the ground. The helicopter landed hard, causing it to turn on its side.
The two pilots received minor injuries.
Other notable stories in 2019
• City of Blair unveils $14M plan for proposed south bypass
• Gateway Development Corp. announces new executive director
• Work begins on 'Calhoun cutoff'
• A year after breaking ground, new justice center taking shape
• New exhibit opens at Washington County Museum
• Fort Calhoun mother sues county over son's death
• Veramaris celebrates grand opening
• Former Blair Super Foods sold to Stirek Construction Services
• Washington County home, Blair apartment destroyed by fires
• Washington County judge retires after more than 20 years
Top stories of 2019 on enterprisepub.com
Through Dec. 30
Total pageviews
103,135
Semi-tractor trailer swept into floodwaters near Arlington
40,703
11-year-old boy killed bicycle-semi accident
21,704
Highways 30, 91 closed indefinitely
18,248
Blair teen dies in one vehicle accident
12,912
Mandatory evacuation issued for northeast Washington County
11,706
2 injured in 3-vehicle accident on Highway 133
11,587
Officials continue to monitor rivers; mandatory evacuation remains
11,303
One person transported in critical condition after Highway 133 accident-hit
10,441
Flooding closing roads in Washington County
9,543
Blair man accused of abusing 7-month-old boy at day care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.