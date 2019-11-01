On your marks, get set, glow.
Arlington Elementary students were off and running Thursday for the school's annual fun run fundraiser. But this year's event had a twist to it — it was a glow run.
“It was a blast,” Principal Jacque Morgan said.
The students collected pledges — just over $21,000 — which will be used to pay for field trips and continued improvements to the school's playground.
By meeting their goal, the students will receive a sweet reward — ice cream sundaes. They'll also turn Morgan into a human ice cream sundae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.