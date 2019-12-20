Editor's note: This is the first column in a series of two. The second column will publish in the Dec. 24 Pilot-Tribune.
For the third consecutive year, I have gone fall camping in central Iowa. Dr. Barta, my dentist, recommended Lake of the Three Fires State Park. There are camping cabins there and some allow dogs. Pet-friendly cabins are sometimes hard to find. It’s a mini-vacation; Friday and Saturday night and return on Sunday.
This past fall, it was just Alfie and I as Ralphie had crossed the rainbow bridge in the spring. We arrived about 4 p.m. Friday. We first stopped at the town’s local grocery store to pick up some food and logs for a campfire. At the park, we hiked a bit on the park roads. All of the cabins were occupied, but just a few RV spaces and one brave soul in a tent.
It was windy, so no campfire. After one bottle of beer, some granola bars and a good book we were asleep at 9 p.m.. It wasn’t cold so I opened all the windows to enjoy nature’s evening sounds.
Saturday was an early morning. I was amazed at the stars to be seen when there are no outside lights to interfere. Alfie did his “duty,” which I bagged and deposited in the park’s trash containers.
Breakfast was a bowl of oatmeal, some breakfast crackers, a cup of coffee, and then it was off to a day of hiking. Being that it was hunting season, I had put Alfie in a bright yellow T-shirt and I wore an orange vest.
Thinking ahead, I had brought along a small crock pot into which I placed some Spam Lite and a can of baked beans for dinner.
It was a beautiful day. Sun out, hardly a breeze and we hiked for seven miles on the trails. Didn’t see another person. Not much wildlife observed — a few squirrels and one deer, just briefly, and only because I heard it and it was on an uphill slope. Alfie, being deaf and much shorter than me, wasn’t aware of it.
As we were ending our hike, and walking through the RV parking area, there were some people outside their RVs listening to the Husker football game. They had one dog tied to a chain and another, larger, dog unchained.
Or so I thought.
This loose dog was a male, very friendly yellow lab. I gave him some lovin’ and then Alfie and I continued on to the cabin. The lab followed us. No problem, I surmised, he’ll turn around and head back to his owners eventually.
He didn’t.
At this point, I was becoming slightly annoyed. Why weren’t the RV folks calling for their dog? So the three of us hiked back over to the RV area. When we got there, I asked the people if this lab was their dog. He wasn’t. They didn’t know who he belonged to. We walked over to other campers and the lab was no one’s in the park.
Oh great, now what do I do?
