Five departments responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at the former Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station south of Blair.
Firefighters from Arlington, Blair, Fort Calhoun, Missouri Valley, Modale and Mondamin, Iowa, responded around 3:30 p.m.
According to Jodi Baker, a spokesperson for Omaha Public Power District, a small industrial fire broke out at the plant, which is being decommissioned. The fire was put out by fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived. No release of radioactivity occurred.
All employees and contractors were accounted for and safe.
“Based on our preliminary investigation, the fire appears to have been caused by a torch used for cutting,” Baker said. “Firefighters (were) using a thermal gun to identify any potential remaining hot spots.”
The plant is undergoing decommissioning and all spent nuclear fuel is fully secured in industry-standard dry cask storage, located away from the site of the fire, Baker said.
“The public remains safe and the facility remains secure,” she added. “All work at the site is on a temporary hold. Safety remains our highest priority.”
