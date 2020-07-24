While a subdued Washington County Fair begins Friday, area youth kicked off the competitions Saturday as they participated in the annual 4-H Contest Day at the fairgrounds in Arlington.
4-Hers competed in archery, BB gun, communications, fashion show and favorite foods day contests.
Saturday is typically the first-day of the 4-H horse show, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that event was canceled. Instead, the horse show will begin this Saturday during the fair.
Other 4-H events canceled include hog scanning for carcass contest, livestock herdsmanship, round robin livestock showmanship contest, 4-H club booth decoration, interview judging, food exhibits tasted by judges, meet me at the flag pole, 4-H pancake feed and the fashion show and awards program.
Washington County Fair 4-H schedule
Friday
10 a.m. — Poultry show
Saturday
8 a.m. — Horse show
10 a.m. — Rabbit show
10 a.m. — Dairy goat show
1 p.m. — Dairy cattle show
3 p.m. — Tractor driving contest
4 p.m. — Rocket launch contest
Sunday
8 a.m. — Horse show
9:30 a.m. — Sheep show; meat goat show to follow
Monday
9:30 a.m. — Beef show
10 a.m. — Cat and companion animal show
10:30 a.m. — Bucket calf record interviews begin
Tuesday
9:30 a.m. — Hog show
10 a.m. — Dog show
Wednesday
3 p.m. — Livestock auction preview
4 p.m. — 4-H livestock auction
