While coronavirus has kept people home, the Washington County 4-H staff has been adjusting their programming to adhere to the social distancing guidelines, said Autumn Lemmer, extension assistant for 4-H youth development.
“Our events definitely look a little different, but 4-H events are still happening in Washington County,” she said.
The Lend-A-Hand project, a community service day, was shifted to allow families to participate from home.
“The 4-H’ers are encouraged to write letters, and notes or create drawings to be sent on to local nursing homes in the county,” Lemmer said.
The 4-H public speaking contest became an online event.
“4-H staff had a lot of discussion about having this event ‘live’ via Zoom videoconferencing,” Lemmer said. “With some families not having reliable internet access, we are having 4-H participants email their pre-recorded PSA and/or speech to us to be judged. The results will be announced virtually and awards and certificates mailed out.”
The 4-H staff is working to develop YouTube videos with lessons and projects for members to watch on their own time. They also are planning possible live virtual workshops and a photography challenge.
“We’ve been sending lots of emails, posting Facebook posts, and continuing to send our weekly email newsletter to stay in touch with our 4-H families,” Lemmer said.
The Washington County 4-H staff are also promoting statewide virtual events, including Living Room Learning, the Boredom Buster Challenge and virtual field trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.