There were just five second-half possessions Friday during Arlington High School's homecoming football game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The 4-1 Raiders scored on two of their three — running out the clock on the last — while the Eagles (0-5 overall) went 1-for-2 during the 21-13 loss.
“It was a lot of work,” AHS senior lineman Jake Bartosh said. “Hard, grind-it-out battles.”
Logan View ran 51 total plays, choosing to run the ball on 41 one of them. The Raiders took their time grinding out the victory, too, eating up nearly 9 minutes of the fourth quarter to score the touchdown that gave them an 8-point advantage with just 2:34 left.
AHS quarterback Josh Miller ran for one first down on the Eagles' last, rare chance to drive the field and tie the game, but a later fourth-down pass completion to Nick Smith came up just short of the marker. The home team turned the ball over on downs and Logan View ran out the final minute.
“We put ourselves in some good positions and then we would kind of shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Arlington coach Colter Mattson said. “I mean, first quarter, we get a touchdown called back. There was definitely things that could of flipped the game.”
Before the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 1:46 left in the opening quarter, Miller completed a long touchdown pass to Logan Kaup with help from Dustin Kirk and Logan View's Anthony Clements. The latter two players battled for the catch, tipping the ball up into the air and, eventually, to Kaup who took it into the end zone.
Unfortunately for the home team, a penalty wiped away the Eagles' good fortune. Instead, Mattson's squad wasn't able to score until late during the second quarter when it took advantage of a peculiar Logan View play call. Leading 7-0 with less than a minute remaining, the Raiders opted to pass the ball on 3rd-and-28 from deep inside there own territory. The pass fell incomplete, preserving AHS' timeout and forcing the visiting team to punt.
Arlington — aided by a Logan View penalty and its own timeout — started with premium field position and scored with just 2 seconds left before halftime. Miller scrambled and dove across the goal line to even the score at 7 going into the break.
The Raiders would go ahead 14-7 midway through the third quarter on the first of two Riley Hoetfelker touchdown runs, but the Eagles had a response. They drove down the field, converting a fourth-down pass play to Jesse Thompson along the way, and scored with 11:12 left in the game. Miller completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Kaup to pull within one point.
“We really tried,” Bartosh said of his offensive line's effort. “In some areas we shined.”
Arlington missed its extra-point kick, however, allowing Logan View to grind out the clock with a lead on its final scoring drive. Ultimately, the Eagles fell short of there first win during their homecoming game against Logan View, which took control of the Class C1 District 3 title chase.
“We're on the cusp of doing some things,” said Mattson, who remains in the hunt for his first head coaching victory. “Our guys, we're getting there.”
Bartosh didn't appear discouraged in defeat either. His Eagles now face back-to-back games against fellow 0-5 teams.
“We've just got to keep focusing week-to-week,” the lineman wearing No. 65 said. “We've got (Omaha) Concordia next week.”
