David Koziol and Drew Harsin recently hooked the Missouri River whopper of the annual Cat Daddies Catfishing Tournament.
The 38-pounder aided the fishermen's efforts to win the Cottonwood Cove Marina-based tourney's traveling trophy for the year.
Tom Koziol, who started the event with Pat McCartney in 2017, said the catch capped an “awesome” summer of fishing.
“It was nice to have the river at a normal level,” he said, noting that no Cat Daddies fishing took place in 2019 due to flooding.
Fishermen and women from Fort Calhoun, Omaha, Tekamah and Blair returned for the new summer, however. Koziol noted at least 20 teams on each date and an increase in women, kids and grandkids who enjoyed the series of events over the past couple of months. He said it takes more work to put on the catfishing tournament than some would expect, but he plans to keep it going because of the good times folks have.
“We will carry it on,” Koziol said. “As long as people keep showing up.”
