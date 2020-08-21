Dianna Taylor is the veteran of the Arlington girls golf team.
The Eagles senior will start her third season today at Indian Trails Country Club for the West Point-Beemer Invitational.
“Emotional,” Taylor said of what she expects from her final year. “I'm going to miss everybody, but, at the same time, I'm excited for new opportunities and going to college.”
Charlie Hendry, Ema Horner and Taylor are coach Jason Wiese's three seniors for the fall. The coach noted Horner as one of the players he's most excited to see back competing on the course because of the summer work she's put in.
“Short game,” the senior said of her improvements. “I practiced with my dad every Sunday.”
Arlington's other two seniors hope for the same progress this season.
“Improving from last year because I didn't do so hot,” Hendry said with a laugh.
“Just to keep getting better,” Taylor added when asked of her own goals. “And making sure that I'm paying attention, and not getting frustrated.”
The three Eagles will be joined on the course by teammates Kloey Dau, Kaylie Erwin, Breanna Taylor and freshman Sarah Rhea. Dau is a transfer from Fremont, who finished 15th at last season's Arlington Invitational.
Erwin, meanwhile, joins the golf team from the cross-country team.
After today's tournament, Arlington next plays next Thursday at Stone Creek Golf Course. The Eagles play on their home course, Fremont Golf Club, on Sept. 1 and Sept. 22.
