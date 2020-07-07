Twenty-four hours after its first loss, the Arlington Senior Legion baseball team bounced back with a 5-4 win at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
“Started like last night,” Eagles coach Ed Menking said late Wednesday. “But (we) got a little something going and got some hop in our step.”
Post 71 trailed Columbus Lakeview 4-2 during the third inning until the bottom of the fifth when it scored three runs. Kirk Rangel led the Eagles with two hits and two RBIs, while Tanner Pittman and Logan Kirk added doubles.
Braden Rump, meanwhile, earned the victory on the mound with a complete game. He struck out nine Lakeview batters as Arlington improved to 4-1.
The Juniors, meanwhile, lost a 5-1 matchup with their visitors from the Columbus area. Menking said Zach Vanek pitched well and Wes Martens had three hits. Darren Olson added two hits in defeat.
