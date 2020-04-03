Just three Washington County boys basketball players received all-state recognition in the recently published Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star editions.
All three were Fort Calhoun sophomores.
Pioneers point guard Zane Schwarz was named an honorable mention recipient in all three categories printed. He was a World-Herald Class C1 and All-Omaha Area honoree as well as a Journal Star C1 recipient.
Brant Hilzendeger and Carsen Schwarz, meanwhile, claimed honorable mention in both World-Herald categories.
The FCHS basketball team finished its season just one win shy of the boys state basketball tournament on Feb. 29.
