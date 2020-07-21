The Arlo 2v2 Tournament returned Saturday for its second edition.
The 2-on-2 basketball tournament — originally orchestrated in 2019 by 2018 Arlington High grads Zach Helms, Zach O'Flaherty, Justin Allen and Landon Walkenhorst — was played on the outdoor courts next to the school's playground equipment. Organizers again put down taped lines, including a new 4-point shot feature, and started play at 9 a.m.
Thirty-two teams took part with Nolan Dillon and Ryan Williams of Fremont winning the bracket. They bested Arlington grad Jackson Borgmann's pairing in the final.
Isaac Woita of Wahoo, meanwhile, was the dunk champion after a contest took place in-between games.
Many more former and current Washington County basketball players participated in the 2v2 Tournament as well. They included Brant Hilzendeger, Jack Schollmeyer, Aiden Foreman, Isaac Foust, Dustin Kirk, Trent Borgmann, Noah Borgmann, Sam Kubat, Quincy Nichols and Cade Ulven.
