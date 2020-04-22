Three River Public Health Department has identified another confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Washington County, according to a press release Wednesday evening.
The patient is a woman in her 60s. She is self-isolating at home. This case has been deemed to be community spread.
A contact investigation has been completed and all identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice a day by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
This is the 22nd case of COVID-19 in Washington County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.