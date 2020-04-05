Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified the 20th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to a press release Sunday night.
The Washington County resident is a woman in her 30s. She is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations are currently being completed. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Seventeen of Washington County's cases have been tied to the outbreak at Carter Place. The other two cases were travel related.
