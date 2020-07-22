Woodbine's 4th / 5th Grade Girls Softball
Online Poll
Top 10 Most Read Stories
-
Blair police seek help to identify trespassers at former Dana campus
-
Kayla E. Matulka
-
2 receive medical attention after trash truck overturns on U.S. Highway 75
-
BCS presents draft reopening plan
-
Washington County COVID-19 cases nears 75
-
Medical condition suspected cause of single vehicle rollover
-
Washington County COVID-19 cases now at 71
-
Council approves studies for park improvements, including splash pad
-
Country Bible Church renamed Reach Church
-
BHS graduation ceremony moving outdoors Aug. 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.