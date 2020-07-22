WoodbineYSBTm.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the Woodbine Tigers 'B' Disivion softball team include in the front row, from left, Sophie Jensen, Belle Seda, Chloe Cleveland, Taylor Wendt, Eva Davis, Charlotte Placek. Back row, Coach Kaitlin Cleveland, Maddie Placek, Payton Lapel, Rozia Luth, Ellie DeForest, Coach Sara Placek. Coach Kodi Wendt. Not pictured: Aubrey Hendon, Paige Newton.

 photo courtesy: Chelle's Creative Photography Woodbine

Woodbine's 4th / 5th Grade Girls Softball

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.