2020 Junior High Volleyball Schedules

Missouri Valley Middle School

Lady Reds Volleyball

Date            Opponent, Site

9-10            @  *IKM-Manning

9-15            vs. *Audubon

9-21            @ Woodbine, 4 p.m.

9-22            vs. *AHSTW

9-24            @ *Logan-Magnolia

9-29            vs. *Riverside

10-1            @ *Treynor

10-6            @ *Tri-Center

10-8            vs. *Underwood

Coaches: Lacy West, Delaney Mentzer.

*WIC matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

Home Matches in Bold

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Date            Opponent, Site

9-15            vs. AHSTW

9-17            @ Treynor

9-22            @ Riverside

9-24            vs. Missouri Valley

9-29            @ Tri-Center

10-1            vs. Underwood

10-6            @ IKM-Manning

10-8            vs. Audubon

Coaches: Tiffany Scheuring, Judy Adair.

*WIC Matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

Home Matches in Bold

West Harrison Hawkeyes

Date            Opponent, Site

9-15            vs. Woodbine

9-17            vs. Logan-Magnolia

9-24            @ Woodbine

9-29            vs. Charter Oak-Ute

10-1            @ Westwood

10-5            vs. Exira/EHK

10-6            vs. West Monona

10-8            @ Boyer Valley, Dow City

10-12            vs. Whiting

Coach: Amy Stolz.

Matches begin at 4 p.m.

Home matches in Bold.

Woodbine Tigers

Date            Opponent, Site

9-8            @ Charter Oak-Ute

9-15            @ West Harrison

9-17            vs. Boyer Valley

9-21            vs. Missouri Valley

9-24            vs. West Harrison

9-29            @ Boyer Valley, Dow City

10-1            @ Ar-We-Va, 3:45 p.m.

10-8            vs. Charter Oak-Ute

Coaches: Shawna Harris, Tim Marshall

Matches begin at 4 p.m., unless indicated

Home matches in Bold.

