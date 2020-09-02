2020 Junior High Volleyball Schedules
Missouri Valley Middle School
Lady Reds Volleyball
Date Opponent, Site
9-10 @ *IKM-Manning
9-15 vs. *Audubon
9-21 @ Woodbine, 4 p.m.
9-22 vs. *AHSTW
9-24 @ *Logan-Magnolia
9-29 vs. *Riverside
10-1 @ *Treynor
10-6 @ *Tri-Center
10-8 vs. *Underwood
Coaches: Lacy West, Delaney Mentzer.
*WIC matches begin at 4:15 p.m.
Home Matches in Bold
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Date Opponent, Site
9-15 vs. AHSTW
9-17 @ Treynor
9-22 @ Riverside
9-24 vs. Missouri Valley
9-29 @ Tri-Center
10-1 vs. Underwood
10-6 @ IKM-Manning
10-8 vs. Audubon
Coaches: Tiffany Scheuring, Judy Adair.
*WIC Matches begin at 4:15 p.m.
Home Matches in Bold
West Harrison Hawkeyes
Date Opponent, Site
9-15 vs. Woodbine
9-17 vs. Logan-Magnolia
9-24 @ Woodbine
9-29 vs. Charter Oak-Ute
10-1 @ Westwood
10-5 vs. Exira/EHK
10-6 vs. West Monona
10-8 @ Boyer Valley, Dow City
10-12 vs. Whiting
Coach: Amy Stolz.
Matches begin at 4 p.m.
Home matches in Bold.
Woodbine Tigers
Date Opponent, Site
9-8 @ Charter Oak-Ute
9-15 @ West Harrison
9-17 vs. Boyer Valley
9-21 vs. Missouri Valley
9-24 vs. West Harrison
9-29 @ Boyer Valley, Dow City
10-1 @ Ar-We-Va, 3:45 p.m.
10-8 vs. Charter Oak-Ute
Coaches: Shawna Harris, Tim Marshall
Matches begin at 4 p.m., unless indicated
Home matches in Bold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.