2020 Iowa high school spring sports, cancelled
by Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Once Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement official ending the 2019-20 school year during the late morning press conference on April 17, the domino effect took place as the local, state and nationwide officials continue to brace themselves around the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both the Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union agreed to cancel the 2020 spring sports season across the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Education, along with guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds, had previously suspended all spring activities up to April 12, and then extending it to April 30. Reynolds then announced another closure of in-person schooling and school activities with the Dept. of Education executive director Dr. Ann Lebo at Friday’s news conference.
The spread of Covid-19 has caused an unsatisfying and unfortunate end to the school year, as students across Iowa and the United States have faced cancellations of all school activities.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have an opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” stated IHSAA executive director Tom Keating. “Conducting a spring sports season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities, and at this time, we believe this is a risk we should not take.”
IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger added, “We understand the important role activities and athletics play in the lives of the students, schools and communities. But during this time of uncertainty, we have to support the health and safety recommendations of our state and national leaders. This decision is especially heartbreaking for our senior competitors, and we thank them for all they have done to represent their schools throughout their careers.”
In the 2018-19 school year, the four spring sports (soccer, golf, track and field, tennis) accounted for over 45,000 participants among the Iowa high school athletes.
Summer sports (boys baseball, girls softball) have been suspended pending an assessment made in collaboration with state officials before June. The summer sports practices are suppose to begin on May 18, with the season’s first pitch set for June 1.
