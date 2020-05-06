The Missouri Valley Times-News is reaching out to area high school seniors who want to brag about their high school accomplishments.
West Harrison, Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine and Boyer Valley seniors are eligible to participate.
This survey will run throughout May, June and July - and everyone is encouraged to participate.
When finished, survey answers can be emailed to sports@missourivalleytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.