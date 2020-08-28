2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 1

Aug. 28, 2020

Class 1A, District 9

Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0

Underwood 39 Atlantic 0

Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20

OABCIG 49 Ridge View 0

Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7

Clarinda @ Treynor (Saturday, Aug. 29)

Class 1A, District 8

Earlham 31 ACGC 28

Grundy Center 20 Panorama 14

South Central Calhoun 14 Carroll Kuemper 0

Woodward-Granger 49 Madrid 6

Nodaway Valley 48 West Central Valley 0

Van Meter 33 Winterset 14

Class A, District 10

Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7

West Monona 34 Sidney 22

Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8

Class A, District 9

Shenandoah 24 AHSTW 22

Lewis Central 28 St. Albert 3

Riverside 42 Red Oak 0

Southwest Valley 14 Cardinal 7

Class 2A, District 9

Pella Christian @ Des Moines Christian

Greene County 43 Perry 0

Clarinda @ Treynor (Aug. 29)

 

8-Man, District 8

Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20

Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36

Audubon 55 Exira/EHK 0

8-Man, District 7

Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0

CAM 60 Griswold 8

Lenox 34 East Mills 29

Stanton 68 East Union 20

Class 3A, District 9

Carroll 7 Bondurant-Farrar 0

Glenwood 57 Thomas Jefferson 7

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7 Boone 0

Abraham Lincoln 28 Denison-Schleswig 21 (OT)

Harlan 40 Grinnell 28

