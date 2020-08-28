2020 High School Football Scores / Results – Week 1
Aug. 28, 2020
Class 1A, District 9
Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0
Underwood 39 Atlantic 0
Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20
OABCIG 49 Ridge View 0
Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7
Clarinda @ Treynor (Saturday, Aug. 29)
Class 1A, District 8
Earlham 31 ACGC 28
Grundy Center 20 Panorama 14
South Central Calhoun 14 Carroll Kuemper 0
Woodward-Granger 49 Madrid 6
Nodaway Valley 48 West Central Valley 0
Van Meter 33 Winterset 14
Class A, District 10
Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7
West Monona 34 Sidney 22
Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8
Class A, District 9
Shenandoah 24 AHSTW 22
Lewis Central 28 St. Albert 3
Riverside 42 Red Oak 0
Southwest Valley 14 Cardinal 7
Class 2A, District 9
Pella Christian @ Des Moines Christian
Greene County 43 Perry 0
Clarinda @ Treynor (Aug. 29)
8-Man, District 8
Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20
Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36
Audubon 55 Exira/EHK 0
8-Man, District 7
Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0
CAM 60 Griswold 8
Lenox 34 East Mills 29
Stanton 68 East Union 20
Class 3A, District 9
Carroll 7 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Glenwood 57 Thomas Jefferson 7
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7 Boone 0
Abraham Lincoln 28 Denison-Schleswig 21 (OT)
Harlan 40 Grinnell 28
