2020 High School

Football ScoreBoard

Class 1A, District 9

OABCIG            0-0            1-0

Treynor            0-0            1-0

Underwood            0-0            1-0

East Sac County            0-0            0-1

Missouri Valley            0-0            0-1

MVAOCOU            0-0            0-1

Aug. 28 Results

Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7

Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0

Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20

OABCIG 49 Ridge View 0

Treynor 28 Clarinda 13

Underwood 39 Atlantic 0

Sept. 4 Match-Ups

Sioux Central @ East Sac County

AHSTW @ Missouri Valley

MMCRU @ MVAOCOU

Spirit Lake @ OABCIG

Treynor @ Glenwood

Underwood @ Tri-Center

Class A, District 10

Logan-Magnolia            0-0            1-0

West Monona            0-0            1-0

Westwood            0-0            1-0

Wdbry Cntrl            0-0            1-0

IKM-Manning            0-0            0-1

Ridge View            0-0            0-1

Aug. 28 Match-Ups

Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7

West Monona 34 Sidney 22

Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8

Sept. 4 Match-Ups

IKM-Manning @ Southeast Valley

Logan-Magnolia @ CB St. Albert

Ridge View @ Cherokee

Riverside @ West Monona

Westwood @ Akron-Westfield

Woodbury Central @ Unity Christian

8-Man, District 8

Woodbine            1-0            1-0

Boyer Valley            1-0            1-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd            1-0            1-0

Audubon            1-0            1-0

West Harrison            0-1            0-1

Glidden-Ralston            0-1            0-1

Ar-We-Va            0-1            0-1

Exira/EHK            0-1            0-1

Aug. 28 Match-Ups

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36

Audubon 55 Exira/EHK 0

Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32

Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20

Sept. 4 Match-Ups

Ar-We-Va @ Audubon

Boyer Valley @ Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Exira/EHK

West Harrison @ Glidden-Ralston

