2020 High School
Football ScoreBoard
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 0-0 1-0
Treynor 0-0 1-0
Underwood 0-0 1-0
East Sac County 0-0 0-1
Missouri Valley 0-0 0-1
MVAOCOU 0-0 0-1
Aug. 28 Results
Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac County 7
Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0
Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20
OABCIG 49 Ridge View 0
Treynor 28 Clarinda 13
Underwood 39 Atlantic 0
Sept. 4 Match-Ups
Sioux Central @ East Sac County
AHSTW @ Missouri Valley
MMCRU @ MVAOCOU
Spirit Lake @ OABCIG
Treynor @ Glenwood
Underwood @ Tri-Center
Class A, District 10
Logan-Magnolia 0-0 1-0
West Monona 0-0 1-0
Westwood 0-0 1-0
Wdbry Cntrl 0-0 1-0
IKM-Manning 0-0 0-1
Ridge View 0-0 0-1
Aug. 28 Match-Ups
Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia 39 Missouri Valley 0
OABCIG 49 Ridge View 0
West Monona 34 Sidney 22
Westwood 42 MVAOCOU 20
Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8
Sept. 4 Match-Ups
IKM-Manning @ Southeast Valley
Logan-Magnolia @ CB St. Albert
Ridge View @ Cherokee
Riverside @ West Monona
Westwood @ Akron-Westfield
Woodbury Central @ Unity Christian
8-Man, District 8
Woodbine 1-0 1-0
Boyer Valley 1-0 1-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 1-0 1-0
Audubon 1-0 1-0
West Harrison 0-1 0-1
Glidden-Ralston 0-1 0-1
Ar-We-Va 0-1 0-1
Exira/EHK 0-1 0-1
Aug. 28 Match-Ups
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36
Audubon 55 Exira/EHK 0
Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32
Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20
Sept. 4 Match-Ups
Ar-We-Va @ Audubon
Boyer Valley @ Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Exira/EHK
West Harrison @ Glidden-Ralston
