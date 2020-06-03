Nic Hiller from Logan is returning for his second season as a Harrison County Conservation intern. He graduated from Logan-Magnolia in 2018 and is currently a junior at Iowa State University studying Athletic Training and Pre-Physical Therapy. Nic's dream career is to have his own sports medicine clinic in Harrison County to work with local schools. While not working, he enjoys various outdoor activities like sports and hiking.
HCCB’s secoond intern is also from Logan, Josh Dobbs. He graduated from Logan-Magnolia High School this spring. During his senior year, Josh started going to Iowa Western Community College to get a certificate in the welding trade. He will return there this fall to finish the courses that he started. Josh plans on having a career in the trade of welding or something involving outdoor conservation. He has always enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors.
HCCB looks forward to a great summer with our interns. If you see them while they are out mowing or working on projects, stop by and say hi!
