King Candidates
Dalton Birke
Parents: Mindy Birke.
School, Grade: Missouri Valley – junior.
Age: 17.
4-H Group: Missouri Valley Pioneers.
4-H Activities: Show goats, sheep, poultry. I am the club president, as well as being on the county council.
School, Church activities: I run cross country at Missouri Valley, as well as being part of the FFA group.
Hobbies, interest: I fish and like to work on cars.
Plans after high school: I plan to be a welder, and hopefully join the military.
Ethan Burgar
Parents: John Straight, Debra Straight.
School, Grade: Logan-Magnolia – sophomore.
Age: 16
4-H Group: Magnolia Hillbillies
4-H Activities: Share the Fun, wood working, showing pigs, cooking.
School, Church activities: Soccer, band, choir.
Hobbies, interest: Playing video games.
Plans after high school: Go to a trade school, become an electrician.
Connor Ferris
Parents: John and Jennifer Ferris.
School, Grade: Missouri Valley – junior.
Age: 17.
4-H Group: Magnolia Hillbillies.
School, Church activities: National Honor Society, spring and fall plays, journalism, vice president of math club, vice president of science club, individual speech, band, choir, church council.
Hobbies, interest: My recent interest has been building computers, as I just recently finished a project.
Plans after high school: Attend college, major in computer science.
Wyatt Pryor
Parents: Adam and Melanie Pryor.
School, Grade: Woodbine – senior.
Age: 18.
4-H Group: Hawkeye Ramblers.
4-H Activities: Showing cattle, working presentations, annual Easter Egg hunt, cleaning white floral garden, assisting with the Hill Climb.
School, Church activities: Basketball, football, track, National Honor Society, youth group, mass serving, youth mentoring, nursing home volunteer.
Hobbies, interest: Running, washing cattle, reading.
Plans after high school: Attending Northwestern College in Orange City and running track. Undecided upon major at this time, but thinking about some form of business degree.
Conrad Schafer
Parents: Tom and Barbie Schafer.
School, Grade: Woodbine – junior.
Age: 17.
4-H Group: Hawkeye Ramblers.
4-H Activities: Easter egg hunt volunteer, club officer, hill climb volunteer, style show, state conference, ag olympics.
School, Church activities: Track, cross country, wrestling, quiz bowl, National Honor Society, show choir.
Hobbies, interest: Soccer, video games, swimming, cliff jumping, driving with my friends, sketching, club soccer for Harlan.
Plans after high school: Go to Iowa State University to study personal training, for four years and then enter into the U.S. Marines under the officer program.
Queen Candidates
Emma Anunson
Parents: Chris and Michelle Anunson.
School, Grade: Missouri Valley – senior.
Age: 17.
4-H Group: Missouri Valley Pioneers.
4-H Activities: Baking, sewing, woodworking, photography, table setting, extemporaneous speaking, working exhibits, educational presentations, pie and muffin contest, junior county council, county council, Region 17 Council, rabbits.
School, Church activities: I attend Christ Lutheran Church in Blair, Neb. In high school, I was involved in Key Club, science club, mentor in violence presentation, theatre, individual speech, math club, National Honor Society, thespians, quiz bowl, band, summer and winter swim teams, Iowa Cookie Crumbs.
Hobbies, interest: Reading, science, baking, sewing, swimming, history, music.
Plans after high school: Attend Northwestern College in Orange City, major in chemistry and theology. My intention is to become a chemistry teacher or a pastor.
Jayden Kraft
Parents: Jackie Kraft, Mike Tresper.
School, Grade: West Harrison – senior.
Age: 18.
4-H Group: Loess Hills Lancers.
4-H Activities: President of the county council; Vice president of 4-H Club; entering five photographs to be judged; looking forward to $15 challenge and fashion show; excited for state conference, but am hoping they can make next year’s state conference a blast, even though I won’t be able to attend.
School, Church activities: Cross country, four years; football cheerleader, four years; basketball cheerleader, four years; wrestling cheerleader, two years; NHS member, three years; large group speech, three years; individual speech, three years, made it to state speech in both my categories this year; track, one year.
Hobbies, interest: I spend most of my time balancing my two jobs so I can save for college. I am the assistant manager at Dairy Queen in Blair, Neb., and the kennel manager at the vet clinic I work for. I enjoy reading and spending time with friends and family when I don’t have to work. My favorite books of all time are the ‘Warrior’ series. If I am not reading or working, I like to play video games when I get the time.
Plans after high school: I am attending Iowa State University to major in Animal Ecology and minor in Spanish. I want to be able to be a veterinarian and help as many animals as possible. I have dreamt of going to ISU ever since I was in seventh grade and now it is finally happening. On top of going to school, I hope to find a job that will get me through college as well.
Zoe Reffitt
Parents: Ariel Petersen and Jesse Donscheski.
School, Grade: Boyer Valley – junior.
Age: 17.
4-H Group: Dunlap Knight Riders.
4-H Activities: Swine exhibits, photography, communications, extemeraneous speaking, county council member, attended 4-H legislative day, club secretary, club treasurer, animal science round up attendee.
School, Church activities: FFA historian 2019-20, FFA reporter 2020-21; band, volunteer at church for Blast.
Hobbies, interest: Raise show pigs, circuiting, art, crafts, hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking, photography
Plans after high school: Majoring in animal science and minor in business. Either attending DMACC or Iowa State. Then attend veterinarian school at Iowa State to become a veterinarian. After getting my DVM, I will run my own veterinarian clinic and practice.
Brylee Sherer
Parents: Jami and Jason Sherer.
School, Grade: West Harrison – junior.
Age: 17.
4-H Group: Loess Hills Lancers.
4-H Activities: County council, beef, poultry (until this year due to our breeder barn for LPP), static exhibits, working exhibits, apple pie and muffin auction, club sponsored community service activities.
School, Church activities: Band, NHS, FCCLA (state vice president of programs), FCCLA chapter service activities, booster club volunteer, family reading night volunteer, student council, large group speech, individual speech, church supper fundraiser volunteer.
Hobbies, interest: Sewing, cooking, my highlanders, cattle, poultry, working as a CNA, taking care of others.
Plans after high school: Attend college, probably Midland University, to attain my BSN degee and hopefully my Nursing Home Administrative License.
Joslynn Thomas
Parents: Jennifer and Steve Thomas.
School, Grade: West Harrison – senior.
Age: 18.
4-H Group: Loess Hills Lancers.
4-H Activities: Loess Hills Lancers, nine years, previous secretary, current president; junior county council, freshman year secretary; senior county council, three years, current secretary; assists with annual Easter Egg Hunt; participates in Christmas caroling; exhibits projects every year at the Harrison County Fair; attends state 4-H conference for two years, planned to attend this year; shopped with the 4-H group for Christmas angel gifts that are distributed throughout the community; participated in Mondamin, Pisgah and Little Sioux parades; volunteered to run games at Mondamin, Pisgah, and Little Sioux celebrations with the 4-H clubs; cleaned the Jimmy King Park Shelter with the 4-H Club for community service; attended and assisted with officers training at the Harrison County Extension office; accepted as a camp counselor at Camp Wild; attended annual meetings for 4-H clubs.
School, Church activities: Class secretary throughout all four years of high school; student council member all four years of high school, secretary and vice president; National Honor Society member since sophomore year, secretary and vice president; Jr. EMS member, junior year; football cheerleader, four years, basketball cheerleader, four years; volleyball, two years; trapshooting, two years; concert band, two years; marching band, two years, concert choir, two years, track and field, one year; volunteered at Special Olympics basketball tournament, three years; worked check in table at home track meets, two years; assisted with cheer clinic, three years; unloaded and sorted food at Matthew House in Mondamin; junior homecoming attendant; junior graduation attendant; senior homecoming queen candidate; finished senior year of high school with high honors.
Hobbies, interest: I enjoy trapshooting, fishing, camping, singing, and spending time with friends and family.
Plans after high school: I will be attending the University of Nebraska of Omaha, and will be a pre-nursing major.
