Woodbine

2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules

Woodbine Tigers

Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates

2020 Woodbine Tigers Football

Varsity

Date            Opponent, Site

8-27            @ *West Harrison

 

9-4            vs. *Boyer Valley

9-11            @ *Ar-We-Va

9-18            vs. *Exira/EHK – Homecoming

9-25            vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard – Senior Night

10-2            @*Glidden-Ralston

10-9            @ *Audubon

10-16            Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round

* 8-Man, District 8 opponent

Home games in Bold

Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Dustin Crook; Assistant coach Kyle Bartels; Ryan Coenen; Greg Kolpin.

2020 Woodbine Tigers Volleyball

Date            Opponent, Site

8-29            Woodbine Invite (JV, 9 a.m.)

9-5            @ Missouri Valley Invite (V, 9 a.m.)

9-8            vs. *Paton-Churdan

9-10            Triangular @ Woodbine (V, 6 p.m.) (Griswold, CAM, Woodbine)

9-12            @ Spartan Invitational (V, 9 a.m., Onawa)

9-15            @ *Boyer Valley

9-17            @ *Ar-We-Va

9-19            @ West Harrison Tourney (V, 9 a.m., Mondamin)

9-24            vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard

9-29            @ *Exira/EHK

10-1            vs. *Glidden-Ralston

10-6            @ *West Harrison

10-15            vs. Essex

10-17            @ RVC Tournament (V, 9 a.m., Woodbine)

10-19            Regionals Begin

*RVC matches, Rolling Valley Conference contests

Home games in Bold

All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Beth Peterson; Assistant Coach Ann Fouts.

2020 Woodbine Tigers Cross Country

Date            Opponent, Site, Time

9-12            Tim Thomas Classic, 9 a.m., Holstein

9-15            AHSTW Invite, 5 p.m., Avoca

9-22            Tri-Center Invitational

9-24            MVAOCOU Invite, Mapleton

9-29            Monarch Invitational, Denison

10-8            Boyer Valley Invite, RVC Championships, Dunlap

10-12            OABCIG Invite, Ida Grove

10-17            Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

10-22            State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA

10-31            State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.

2020 Junior High Meet Schedule

9-15            Avoca

9-22            Tri-Center

9-29            Denison

10-8            Dunlap

10-12            Ida Grove

Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated

Coach: Rod Smith; Teresa Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.