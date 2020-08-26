2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules
Woodbine Tigers
Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates
2020 Woodbine Tigers Football
Varsity
Date Opponent, Site
8-27 @ *West Harrison
9-4 vs. *Boyer Valley
9-11 @ *Ar-We-Va
9-18 vs. *Exira/EHK – Homecoming
9-25 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard – Senior Night
10-2 @*Glidden-Ralston
10-9 @ *Audubon
10-16 Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round
* 8-Man, District 8 opponent
Home games in Bold
Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Dustin Crook; Assistant coach Kyle Bartels; Ryan Coenen; Greg Kolpin.
2020 Woodbine Tigers Volleyball
Date Opponent, Site
8-29 Woodbine Invite (JV, 9 a.m.)
9-5 @ Missouri Valley Invite (V, 9 a.m.)
9-8 vs. *Paton-Churdan
9-10 Triangular @ Woodbine (V, 6 p.m.) (Griswold, CAM, Woodbine)
9-12 @ Spartan Invitational (V, 9 a.m., Onawa)
9-15 @ *Boyer Valley
9-17 @ *Ar-We-Va
9-19 @ West Harrison Tourney (V, 9 a.m., Mondamin)
9-24 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard
9-29 @ *Exira/EHK
10-1 vs. *Glidden-Ralston
10-6 @ *West Harrison
10-15 vs. Essex
10-17 @ RVC Tournament (V, 9 a.m., Woodbine)
10-19 Regionals Begin
*RVC matches, Rolling Valley Conference contests
Home games in Bold
All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Beth Peterson; Assistant Coach Ann Fouts.
2020 Woodbine Tigers Cross Country
Date Opponent, Site, Time
9-12 Tim Thomas Classic, 9 a.m., Holstein
9-15 AHSTW Invite, 5 p.m., Avoca
9-22 Tri-Center Invitational
9-24 MVAOCOU Invite, Mapleton
9-29 Monarch Invitational, Denison
10-8 Boyer Valley Invite, RVC Championships, Dunlap
10-12 OABCIG Invite, Ida Grove
10-17 Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.
10-22 State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA
10-31 State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.
2020 Junior High Meet Schedule
9-15 Avoca
9-22 Tri-Center
9-29 Denison
10-8 Dunlap
10-12 Ida Grove
Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated
Coach: Rod Smith; Teresa Smith.
