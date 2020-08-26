West Harrison

2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules

West Harrison Hawkeyes

2020 West Harrison

Hawkeyes Football

Varsity

Date            Opponent, Site

8-28            vs. *Woodbine

9-4            @ *Glidden-Ralston

9-11            vs. *vs. Audubon - Parents Night

9-18            @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard

9-25            vs. *Exira/EHK – Homecoming

10-2            @ *Boyer Valley, Dunlap

10-9            @ *Ar-We-Va, Westside

10-16            Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round

* 8-Man, District 8 opponent

Home games in Bold

Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Junior Varsity / Junior High schedule

9-14            vs. Boyer Valley

9-21            vs. Woodbine

9-28            @ Ar-We-Va (JH only)

10-12            vs. River Valley

Home games in Bold

Junior High games begin at 4:30; Jr. Varsity games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Andrew Stephensen; Assistant Coach Scott Rife; Assistant Coach Rowdy Evans; Assistant Coach Grant Staats.

2020 West Harrison Hawkeyes Volleyball

Date            Opponent, Site

8-27            Triangular @ Correctionville (WH, Remsen St. Marys, River Valley)

8-29            Woodbine Invitational (JV, 9 a.m.)

9-3            @ Whiting

9-8            vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard

9-12            @ Spartan Invitational, Onawa

9-15            @ *Paton-Churdan, 5 p.m.

9-17            @ *Glidden-Ralston

9-19            West Harrison Invitational (V, 9 a.m.)

9-22            vs. *C-A-M

9-24            @ *Boyer Valley

9-29            vs. *Ar-We-Va

10-1            vs. *Exira/EHK

10-3            @ Lo-Ma Tourney (JV, 8:30 a.m.)

10-6            @ *Woodbine

10-17            RVC Tournament, 9 a.m., Woodbine

10-19            Regionals Begin

*RVC matches, Rolling Valley Conference contests

Home games in Bold

All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Kathy Glennie; Assistant Coach Tim Jones; Assistant Coach Kylee Glennie

2020 West Harrison

Hawkeyes Cross Country

Date            Opponent, Site, Time

9-1            Lo-Ma Invitational, Logan

9-8            Treynor Invitational, 5 p.m.

9-15            Woodbury Central Invite, Moville

9-17            Bear Invitational, Blair

9-21            Westwood Invite, Sloan

9-22            Tri-Center Invitational

10-8            Boyer Valley Invite, RVC Championships, Dunlap

10-12            OABCIG Invite, Ida Grove

10-17            Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

10-22            State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA

10-31            State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.

2020 Middle School Meet Schedule

9-1            Logan

9-8            Treynor

9-15            Moville

9-21            Sloan

9-22            Tri-Center

10-8            Boyer Valley, Dunlap

10-12            Ida Grove

Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated

Coach: Troy Maasen. 

