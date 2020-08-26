2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules
West Harrison Hawkeyes
2020 West Harrison
Hawkeyes Football
Varsity
Date Opponent, Site
8-28 vs. *Woodbine
9-4 @ *Glidden-Ralston
9-11 vs. *vs. Audubon - Parents Night
9-18 @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard
9-25 vs. *Exira/EHK – Homecoming
10-2 @ *Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10-9 @ *Ar-We-Va, Westside
10-16 Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round
* 8-Man, District 8 opponent
Home games in Bold
Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity / Junior High schedule
9-14 vs. Boyer Valley
9-21 vs. Woodbine
9-28 @ Ar-We-Va (JH only)
10-12 vs. River Valley
Home games in Bold
Junior High games begin at 4:30; Jr. Varsity games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Andrew Stephensen; Assistant Coach Scott Rife; Assistant Coach Rowdy Evans; Assistant Coach Grant Staats.
2020 West Harrison Hawkeyes Volleyball
Date Opponent, Site
8-27 Triangular @ Correctionville (WH, Remsen St. Marys, River Valley)
8-29 Woodbine Invitational (JV, 9 a.m.)
9-3 @ Whiting
9-8 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard
9-12 @ Spartan Invitational, Onawa
9-15 @ *Paton-Churdan, 5 p.m.
9-17 @ *Glidden-Ralston
9-19 West Harrison Invitational (V, 9 a.m.)
9-22 vs. *C-A-M
9-24 @ *Boyer Valley
9-29 vs. *Ar-We-Va
10-1 vs. *Exira/EHK
10-3 @ Lo-Ma Tourney (JV, 8:30 a.m.)
10-6 @ *Woodbine
10-17 RVC Tournament, 9 a.m., Woodbine
10-19 Regionals Begin
*RVC matches, Rolling Valley Conference contests
Home games in Bold
All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Kathy Glennie; Assistant Coach Tim Jones; Assistant Coach Kylee Glennie
2020 West Harrison
Hawkeyes Cross Country
Date Opponent, Site, Time
9-1 Lo-Ma Invitational, Logan
9-8 Treynor Invitational, 5 p.m.
9-15 Woodbury Central Invite, Moville
9-17 Bear Invitational, Blair
9-21 Westwood Invite, Sloan
9-22 Tri-Center Invitational
10-8 Boyer Valley Invite, RVC Championships, Dunlap
10-12 OABCIG Invite, Ida Grove
10-17 Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.
10-22 State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA
10-31 State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.
2020 Middle School Meet Schedule
9-1 Logan
9-8 Treynor
9-15 Moville
9-21 Sloan
9-22 Tri-Center
10-8 Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10-12 Ida Grove
Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated
Coach: Troy Maasen.
