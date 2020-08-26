Missouri Valley
Buy Now

2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules

Missouri Valley Big Reds & Lady Reds

Check www.movalleyschools.org for schedule updates

2020 Missouri Valley Big Reds Football

Varsity

Date            Opponent, Site

8-28            @ Logan-Magnolia

9-4            vs. AHSTW

9-11            @ *OABCIG, Ida Gove

9-18            vs. *MVAOCOU – Homecoming

9-25            @ *Treynor

10-2            @ *East Sac County, Wall Lake

10-9            vs. *Underwood – Senior Night

10-16            Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round

* Class 1A, District 9 opponent

Home games in Bold

Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Junior Varsity schedule

8-31            vs. Underwood

9-14            @ Logan-Magnolia

9-21            vs. Tri-Center

9-28            @ Treynor

10-5            vs. AHSTW

Home games in Bold

Jr. Varsity games kickoff at 6 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Rick Barker; Assistant Coach Josh York; Assistant Coach Will Roden; Assistant Coach Ryan Victor.

2020 Missouri Valley Lady Reds Volleyball

Date            Opponent, Site

8-29            @ Woodbine Invitational (JV, 8:30 a.m.)

9-3            @ West Monona, Onawa (V, 5:30 p.m.) - (MV, MVAOCOU, West Monona)

9-5            MV Invitational (V,  9 a.m.)

9-10            @ *IKM-Manning

9-12            @ Fillie Invitational, Shenandoah (V, 8:30 a.m.)

9-15            vs. *Audubon

9-19            @ West Harrison Invite (V, 9 a.m.)

9-22            vs. *AHSTW

9-24            @ *Logan-Magnolia

9-29            vs. *Riverside

10-1            @ *Treynor

10-3            @ Selmer Invitational, Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs (V, 1 p.m.)

10-6            @ *Tri-Center

10-8            vs. *Underwood – Senior Night

10-12            WIC Tournament, First Round (V)

10-13            WIC Tournament, Semifinals (V, @ Oakland)

10-15            WIC Tournament, Championship (V, @ Oakland)

10-19            Regionals Begin

*WIC matches, Western Iowa Conference contests

Home games in Bold

All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Josie Esser; Assistant Coach Tiffani York; Assistant Coach Rachel Faga.

2020 MV Big Reds & Lady Reds Cross Country

Date            Opponent, Site, Time

9-1            Lo-Ma Invitational, Logan, 4:30 p.m.

9-5            Lynx Invitational, Iowa Western, Council Bluffs, 8:45 a.m.

9-8            Treynor Invitational

9-15            AHSTW Invite, Avoca, 5 p.m.

9-22            Tri-Center Invitational

9-29            Monarch Invitational, Denison

10-8            Boyer Valley Invite, Dunlap, 4 p.m.

10-12            WIC Championships, Missouri Valley, 4 p.m.

10-17            Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

10-22            State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA

10-31            State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.

2020 Middle School Meet Schedule

9-15            @ Avoca

9-22            @ Tri-Center

9-29            @ Denison

10-8            @ Boyer Valley, Dunlap

10-12            WIC Championships, Missouri Valley

10-17            IATC Jr. High State Championships, Ankeny

Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated

Coach: Scott Cihacek.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.