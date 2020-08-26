2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules
Missouri Valley Big Reds & Lady Reds
Check www.movalleyschools.org for schedule updates
2020 Missouri Valley Big Reds Football
Varsity
Date Opponent, Site
8-28 @ Logan-Magnolia
9-4 vs. AHSTW
9-11 @ *OABCIG, Ida Gove
9-18 vs. *MVAOCOU – Homecoming
9-25 @ *Treynor
10-2 @ *East Sac County, Wall Lake
10-9 vs. *Underwood – Senior Night
10-16 Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round
* Class 1A, District 9 opponent
Home games in Bold
Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity schedule
8-31 vs. Underwood
9-14 @ Logan-Magnolia
9-21 vs. Tri-Center
9-28 @ Treynor
10-5 vs. AHSTW
Home games in Bold
Jr. Varsity games kickoff at 6 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Rick Barker; Assistant Coach Josh York; Assistant Coach Will Roden; Assistant Coach Ryan Victor.
2020 Missouri Valley Lady Reds Volleyball
Date Opponent, Site
8-29 @ Woodbine Invitational (JV, 8:30 a.m.)
9-3 @ West Monona, Onawa (V, 5:30 p.m.) - (MV, MVAOCOU, West Monona)
9-5 MV Invitational (V, 9 a.m.)
9-10 @ *IKM-Manning
9-12 @ Fillie Invitational, Shenandoah (V, 8:30 a.m.)
9-15 vs. *Audubon
9-19 @ West Harrison Invite (V, 9 a.m.)
9-22 vs. *AHSTW
9-24 @ *Logan-Magnolia
9-29 vs. *Riverside
10-1 @ *Treynor
10-3 @ Selmer Invitational, Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs (V, 1 p.m.)
10-6 @ *Tri-Center
10-8 vs. *Underwood – Senior Night
10-12 WIC Tournament, First Round (V)
10-13 WIC Tournament, Semifinals (V, @ Oakland)
10-15 WIC Tournament, Championship (V, @ Oakland)
10-19 Regionals Begin
*WIC matches, Western Iowa Conference contests
Home games in Bold
All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Josie Esser; Assistant Coach Tiffani York; Assistant Coach Rachel Faga.
2020 MV Big Reds & Lady Reds Cross Country
Date Opponent, Site, Time
9-1 Lo-Ma Invitational, Logan, 4:30 p.m.
9-5 Lynx Invitational, Iowa Western, Council Bluffs, 8:45 a.m.
9-8 Treynor Invitational
9-15 AHSTW Invite, Avoca, 5 p.m.
9-22 Tri-Center Invitational
9-29 Monarch Invitational, Denison
10-8 Boyer Valley Invite, Dunlap, 4 p.m.
10-12 WIC Championships, Missouri Valley, 4 p.m.
10-17 Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.
10-22 State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA
10-31 State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.
2020 Middle School Meet Schedule
9-15 @ Avoca
9-22 @ Tri-Center
9-29 @ Denison
10-8 @ Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10-12 WIC Championships, Missouri Valley
10-17 IATC Jr. High State Championships, Ankeny
Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated
Coach: Scott Cihacek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.