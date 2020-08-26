2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
Check www.lomaschools.org for schedule updates
2020 Logan-Magnolia Panthers Football
Varsity
Date Opponent, Site
8-28 vs. Missouri Valley
9-4 @ CB St. Albert
9-11 @ *Westwood
9-18 @ *Ridge View, Holstein
9-25 vs. *Woodbury Central
10-2 vs. *West Monona – Homecoming, Sr. Night
10-9 @ *IKM-Manning
10-16 Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round
* Class A, District 10 opponent
Home games in Bold
Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity schedule
8-31 @ Tri-Center
9-14 vs. Missouri Valley
9-21 vs. Underwood
9-28 @ AHSTW
10-5 vs. Treynor
Home games in Bold
Jr. Varsity games kickoff at 6 p.m.
Coaches: Head Coach Matt Straight; Assistant coaches Shad Hornbeck; Joe Cooper; Levi Ettleman; Brian Koenig; Jon Peschel; Daniel Mikels; Kurtis Hinkel.
2020 Logan-Magnolia Panthers Volleyball
Date Opponent, Site
8-27 @ West Monona
8-29 @ Cyclone Invitational (V, 8:30 a.m., Harlan)
9-3 @ Tri-Center Invite (JV, 5 p.m.)
9-8 Triangular @ Logan (V, 5:30 p.m.) ( MVAOCOU, River Valley, Lo-Ma)
9-12 Spartan Invitational (V, 9 a.m., Onawa)
9-15 vs. *AHSTW
9-17 @ *Treynor
9-22 @ *Riverside
9-24 vs. *Missouri Valley
9-29 @ *Tri-Center
10-1 vs. *Underwood
10-6 @ *IKM-Manning
10-8 vs. *Audubon
10-12 WIC Tournament, First Round (V)
10-13 WIC Tournament, Semifinals (V, @ Oakland)
10-15 WIC Tournament, Championship (V, @ Oakland)
10-19 Regionals Begin
*WIC matches, Western Iowa Conference contests
Home games in Bold
All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.
Coaches: Co-Coach Jill Kiger, Co-Coach Bailey Krueger.
2020 Logan-Magnolia Panthers Cross Country
Date Opponent, Time, Site
9-1 Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.
9-8 Treynor Invitational, 5 p.m.
9-12 Tim Thomas Classic, 9 a.m., Holstein
9-15 AHSTW Invite, 5 p.m., Avoca
9-22 Tri-Center Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
9-29 Monarch Invitational, 5 p.m., Denison
10-8 Boyer Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m., Dunlap
10-12 WIC Championships, 4 p.m., Missouri Valley
10-17 Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.
10-22 State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA
10-31 State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.
2020 Junior High Meet Schedule
9-1 Logan
9-22 @ Tri-Center
9-29 @ Denison
10-8 @ Boyer Valley, Dunlap
10-12 WIC Championships, Missouri Valley
10-17 IATC Jr. High State Championships, Ankeny
Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated
Coaches: Co-Coach Kelli Kersten, Kirk Kersten.
