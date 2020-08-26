Logan-Magnolia
2020-21 Fall Sports Schedules

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

Check www.lomaschools.org for schedule updates

2020 Logan-Magnolia Panthers Football

Varsity

Date            Opponent, Site

8-28            vs. Missouri Valley

9-4            @ CB St. Albert

9-11            @ *Westwood

9-18            @ *Ridge View, Holstein

9-25            vs. *Woodbury Central

10-2            vs. *West Monona – Homecoming, Sr. Night

10-9            @ *IKM-Manning

10-16            Iowa High School State Playoffs – First Round

* Class A, District 10 opponent

Home games in Bold

Varsity games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Junior Varsity schedule

8-31            @ Tri-Center

 

9-14            vs. Missouri Valley

9-21            vs. Underwood

9-28            @ AHSTW

10-5            vs. Treynor

Home games in Bold

Jr. Varsity games kickoff at 6 p.m.

Coaches: Head Coach Matt Straight; Assistant coaches Shad Hornbeck; Joe Cooper; Levi Ettleman; Brian Koenig; Jon Peschel; Daniel Mikels; Kurtis Hinkel.

2020 Logan-Magnolia Panthers Volleyball

Date            Opponent, Site

8-27            @ West Monona

8-29            @ Cyclone Invitational (V, 8:30 a.m., Harlan)

9-3            @ Tri-Center Invite (JV,  5 p.m.)

 

9-8            Triangular @ Logan (V, 5:30 p.m.) ( MVAOCOU, River Valley, Lo-Ma)

9-12            Spartan Invitational (V, 9 a.m., Onawa)

9-15            vs. *AHSTW

9-17            @ *Treynor

9-22            @ *Riverside

9-24            vs. *Missouri Valley

9-29            @ *Tri-Center

10-1            vs. *Underwood

10-6            @ *IKM-Manning

10-8            vs. *Audubon

10-12            WIC Tournament, First Round (V)

10-13            WIC Tournament, Semifinals (V, @ Oakland)

10-15            WIC Tournament, Championship (V, @ Oakland)

10-19            Regionals Begin

*WIC matches, Western Iowa Conference contests

Home games in Bold

All matches follow 9th/JV/V format, starting at 6 p.m.

Coaches: Co-Coach Jill Kiger, Co-Coach Bailey Krueger.

2020 Logan-Magnolia Panthers Cross Country

Date            Opponent, Time, Site

9-1            Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.

9-8            Treynor Invitational, 5 p.m.

9-12            Tim Thomas Classic, 9 a.m., Holstein

9-15            AHSTW Invite, 5 p.m., Avoca

9-22            Tri-Center Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

9-29            Monarch Invitational, 5 p.m., Denison

10-8            Boyer Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m., Dunlap

10-12            WIC Championships, 4 p.m., Missouri Valley

10-17            Missouri Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

10-22            State Qualifying Meet, 4 p.m., Site TBA

10-31            State Cross Country Meet, Fort Dodge.

2020 Junior High Meet Schedule

9-1            Logan

9-22            @ Tri-Center

9-29            @ Denison

10-8            @ Boyer Valley, Dunlap

10-12            WIC Championships, Missouri Valley

10-17            IATC Jr. High State Championships, Ankeny

Home Meets in Bold – Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless indicated

Coaches: Co-Coach Kelli Kersten, Kirk Kersten.

